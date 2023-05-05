£1,000 reward for information on those behind assaults on Glider staff

IN the wake of recent violent attacks on Glider employees, Translink are offering a £1,000 reward for information on those behind the assaults.

It comes after the latest incident when a man assaulted a Glider employee at a Falls Road stop on Wednesday evening.



Three separate Glider assaults have occurred in West Belfast in recent weeks with only one of the assailants – a woman – being arrested so far.

The GMB Union, Unite and Translink have met after the latest incident which saw a Belfast Glider inspector forced to attend hospital after being assaulted.



Translink say the safety of their customers, staff and the wider public is their top priority at all times and that "the vast majority of our passengers experience safe and comfortable journeys".



Translink, GMB and Unite, as a collective, have strongly condemned these attacks on Glider staff, which have been reported to the PSNI.



Peter Macklin, GMB Organiser, said “positive engagement between GMB, Unite and Translink continues".



“We support the company's zero-tolerance approach towards all anti-social behaviour, and we will jointly participate in a multi-agency approach to mitigate this behaviour.



“We will work closely with the PSNI including Neighbourhood Policing Teams and the Safe Transport Team, as well as community and elected representatives to reduce and prevent anti-social behaviour.



“There is a range of measures in place to enhance safety including CCTV systems on board the Glider vehicles and at halts – and staff use body worn cameras.



“No one should go to work not knowing if they will make it home safe at the end of their shift. This violence must stop.”