£100,000 worth of cocaine seized in Oldpark area

SEIZURE: The quantity of cocaine discovered in the Oldpark

POLICE in north Belfast have recovered £100,000 worth of cocaine following the search of a vehicle in the Oldpark area.

The drugs were recovered by a Neighbourhood Policing Team on patrol who recovered a vehicle abandoned on the Oldpark Road at around 4pm last Wednesday (January 5).

Chief Inspector Fox said: “Officers searched the vehicle and a large quantity of suspected cocaine was recovered.

“Drugs harm our communities and cause death and destruction to those who take them, leaving families and friends devastated through tragedy.

"This is an excellent seizure of harmful drugs taken off the streets through good, visible, proactive community-led policing.

“We will continue to work with the public and our partner agencies to seize illegal drugs and prosecute those responsible.

“Anyone with information about any criminality linked to drugs should contact police on 101 or anonymously through the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111, which gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”