11-year-old boy taken to hospital after being knocked down in Lenadoon

An 11-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after being knocked down in Lenadoon.

The collision – which involved a vehicle and a pedestrian – occurred at 8:10am this morning where Lenadoon Avenue meets Shaws Road.

Police have confirmed that the boy was taken to hospital but his injuries are not “believed to be life-threatening".

A police spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a road traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in the Lenadoon Avenue area of Belfast at approximately 8.10 this morning, Friday 3 February.”

“A 11-year-old boy was taken to hospital for treatment of their injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening.”

The Ambulance Service confirmed that the child was taken to the RVH for Sick Children.

A spokesperson for the NIAS said: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 08:09 on Friday, 3 February 2023 following reports of an RTC in the Lenadoon Avenue area, Belfast.

“NIAS despatched one ambulance to the scene of the incident. Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene. One patient was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital for Sick Children by Ambulance.”