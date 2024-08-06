15 year-old boy arrested and man assaulted in another night of South Belfast violence

CLEAN-UP: The Sandy Row and Donegall Road area on Tuesday morning following another night of violence Pacemaker

A TEENAGE boy was arrested and a man seriously assaulted after another night of violence in in South Belfast on Monday.

Police officers came under sustained attack over a number of hours with multiple petrol bombs, heavy masonry and bricks hurled at them in the Donegall Road and Sandy Road areas.

Petrol was also poured over a police landrover and set alight. The occupants of the vehicle were not physically harmed and remained on duty.

During the course of the serious disorder, police say authorised officers discharged two plastic bullets, with one rioter struck on the hand.

Attempts were also made to torch a supermarket which had been targeted on Saturday night. Officers were able to douse the fire before it caught hold.

A number of nearby roads were closed by police.

One male (15) was arrested on suspicion of riotous behaviour and remains in police custody this morning.

In a separate incident, a man aged in his 50s was taken to hospital after he was seriously assaulted in the Donegall Road/Oban Street area.

Witnesses reported seeing his attackers stamp on his head as members of the public attempted to shield him from further attack.

His condition is described as serious and police are treating the attack as a hate crime.

Earlier in the evening, a protest and counter-protest involving approximately 40 people took place outside the Clayton Hotel in Ormeau Avenue adjacent to BBC HQ at around 5pm. It passed off without major incident.

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Melanie Jones said: “This disorder, violence and destruction has no place in Belfast or anywhere else across the streets of Northern Ireland.

“We are engaging with groups that have been affected by this disorder and we are gathering evidence, CCTV and other footage to progress criminal investigations.

“We are working at pace to identify offenders and make arrests. We are determined to identify those responsible and bring them to justice. Anyone who has information or who can help identify those responsible is asked to contact us on 101.”

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.