15-year-old boy hospitalised after assault in Falls Park

A 15-year-old boy was hospitalised with serious injuries after being assaulted in the Falls Park at the weekend.

The incident was reported at around 9:20pm on Saturday night. Police responded to the ongoing incident within a minute, and the young man was taken to hospital with injuries that are described as serious.

Whilst officers administered first aid, other altercations between the large group of young people broke out. Further policing resources were deployed into the park and the young people eventually dispersed from the area.

Inspector Róisín Brown said: “Police are very aware of the ongoing issues in Falls Park and are committed to finding solutions for the whole community. We want young people to gather and enjoy the park responsibly, however this type of violence is unacceptable.

“Local residents also have the right to feel safe where they live. Those who engage in anti-social behaviour and other forms of criminality are only hurting their own communities, and unfortunately sometimes themselves. I appeal to parents and guardians again to know where your young people are.

“This was a very hostile environment for our officers, but police will continue to carry out additional patrols across West Belfast.

"Anyone who witnesses anti-social or criminal behaviour to contact police on 101 so that we can respond. We would also ask parents and guardians to speak to their young people and to know where they are to prevent them from engaging in behaviour which could result in injury or a criminal record.

"A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org