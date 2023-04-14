16-year-old male released on bail following more trouble at Lanark Way

A 16-year-old male arrested in the Springfield Road area of Belfast has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.



The arrest occurred following a second night of disturbances at the Lanark Way interface.



West Belfast Area Commander Chief Inspector Pete Brannigan said: “At around 5:20pm, officers were aware of youths carrying glass bottles in the Springfield Road area.”



The youths then threw the bottles away upon arrival of police. A short time later, a group of youths arrived at the Colinview Street area and threw objects at police. Officers dispersed the youths from the area, assisted by youth workers who helped to diffuse the situation.



The gates at Lanark Way were closed at around 7:30pm, with no further disorder reported to police.



“I would urge the young people who have been involved in this activity previously, and their parents, to seriously consider the impact of their actions on the local community, but also on their own futures. These actions have serious consequences. My message is simple, walk away and don’t get involved in any trouble.”



“I want to thank local community representatives who worked with us to restore calm and minimise the impact on the local community. I would again reassure the local community that we maintain the capability and resource to deal with any further disturbances and address any community concerns.”



“Neighbourhood officers will be out conducting high visibility patrols across the areas to prevent and detect crime.”