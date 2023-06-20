17-year-old released on bail after scrambler nearly collides with man carrying child

A 17-year-old boy has been released on bail after it was reported he nearly collided with a man who was carrying his young child

A 17-year-old boy has been released on bail after it was reported that the scrambler he was travelling on nearly collided with a man who was carrying his young child.

Police attended reports of scramblers being “driven erratically” in the Stewartstown Road area on Saturday evening.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of a number of driving offences after nearly colliding with a man who was carrying his young child.

"He was interviewed by police and subsequently released on bail to allow for further police enquiries to be conducted.”

Police officers were attacked at the scene by a crowd of youths “throwing stones and bottles” resulting in the window of a police vehicle getting smashed.

Inspector Hamilton of the PSNI said: “I would appeal to parents and those in the community to use their influence to prevent any repeat of this behaviour.”