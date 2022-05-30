£20,000 reward offered for Mark Hall murder info

FAMILY: Mark Hall with his partner and daughter. Picture released by the PSNI.

A £20,000 reward has been offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder of a man in the St James area of West Belfast.

Mark Hall (31) was shot dead at his family home on Rodney Drive on 18 December 2021.

Detectives from the PSNI's Major Investigation Team have issued a renewed appeal for information and announced details of the reward from the charity Crimestoppers.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “Mark Hall was shot dead in a brutal gun attack at his family home in Rodney Drive, Belfast, on Saturday 18 December. Just after 4.30pm, two gunmen approached the home and one fired shots through the front window of the house. Mark was critically wounded, and sadly later died.

“Earlier this year, we released CCTV footage.

“The footage shows Mark’s last movements, as he made his way towards the family home in Rodney Drive.

“It also shows two gunmen arrive at St James’s Crescent in a light-coloured saloon car, with a taxi sign on top. The pair get out of the rear passenger-side door of the car, and head to an alleyway leading to Rodney Drive.

“It’s here, at a house with family members present, that the harrowing event took place. This was a cruel attack, which has left loved ones bereft, and indeed a whole community united in shock.

“I am keen to jog memories, and am appealing to anyone with information to please do the right thing and come forward. I am particularly interested in locating the vehicle used by the gunmen.

“The independent charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information it receives that leads to the prosecution of those responsible. To stay anonymous, contact Crimestoppers directly on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. There is no caller line display, no 1471 facility and computer IP addresses are never traced.”