2,000 days and counting: Dáithí's wait for heart transplant

THE family of a West Belfast boy waiting on a life-saving heart transplant have renewed their organ donation appeal as he marks 2,000 days on the waiting list.

Seven-year-old Dáithí Mac Gabhann from Ballymurphy has been bravely battling Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS). Wednesday marks 2,000 days waiting for a life-saving heart transplant.

2000 Days… and FIGHTING!



Dáithí is 2000 days on the waiting list for the gift of a new heart today and we have an ask:



Consider joining the @NHSOrganDonor Register, and registering the whole family regardless of age. #OrganDonation #NewHeart #WaitingList



📸 @MalMccann pic.twitter.com/ySyIOAp2Ki November 22, 2023

Dáithí's indomitable spirit has fuelled a remarkable campaign, Donate4Dáithí, which has achieved extraordinary milestones in raising awareness about organ donation and inspiring countless individuals to join the cause, including families. Over 10 per cent of the North’s population have responded to the call, joining the NHS Organ Donor Register and creating hope for all those waiting on the gift of life.

Dáithí's influence has transcended boundaries, leading to the introduction of Dáithí's Law—a legal testament to the young warrior's profound impact on policy and society. Wee Dáithí, has been bestowed the title of Freeman of Belfast, symbolising not only his bravery but also the resounding impact of the campaign on the city's heart.

While celebrating these victories, Dáithí's family and the Donate4Dáithí campaign emphasise that the battle is far from over and Dáithí was temporarily suspended from the transplant list in the summer. Dáithí still awaits a new heart, and the urgency to normalise organ donation in society remains a critical goal.

Dáithí turned on the Christmas lights in Belfast on Saturday

Dáithí's father, Máirtín, expressed his heartfelt plea for people to continue to raise awareness of organ donation.

"Back in June of this year, our Dáithí was suspended from the transplant list, which broke our hearts. Transplant is currently Dáithí’s only hope of survival and to have that taken away from us was devastating.

"Thankfully after all or nothing surgery in July of the year, Dáithí is now back and active on the waiting list. This was a lesson to us of how fragile Dáithí’s condition can be, and how quickly circumstances can change for the worse. Although Dáithí is currently stable, we feel that time is still not on his side.

“Please, take the two minutes and consider joining the NHS Organ Donor Register at www.organdonation.nhs.uk/register-your-decision/.

Encourage your family to sign up, regardless of age. Please don't give up on Dáithí and our campaign!

"While Dáithí's Law is in place, we must continue to take action. We are very proud that Dáithí’s Law is in place and saving lives, but as a society we can do more. No amount of money can save my son's life, but words and discussions can.

"Share your organ donation decision with loved ones, and let's work together to save more lives."