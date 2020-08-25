210 bags of rubbish cleared during Falls clean-up

IN THIS TOGETHER: Young people joined in the clean-up

A MAJOR community clean-up has been held in the Falls with 210 bags of rubbish being cleared from the area.

Supported by the Housing Executive’s Community Safety Fund, over 100 people – including local children, volunteers and youth workers – took part in the clean-up, while unsightly graffiti was also removed from walls and fencing.

Christina Black from the Falls Community Association was delighted with the response.

“The turn-out to support the Lower Falls community clean-up was amazing,” she said.

“It was incredible to see the residents – and so many of our young people – roll up their sleeves to help in any way they could.

“We wanted to make sure young people weren’t bored over the school holidays, especially with the extended break due to Covid-19 – some of them even approached us and offered to help.

“Residents have commented that they feel safer, that the area is cleaner and a good sense of community pride is back.

“Our sincere thanks go to everyone who gave their time to make the initiative such a big success.”

One of the young people from the area said: “I wanted the local community to look better and felt that the residents should benefit from a cleaner, tidier estate. The streets are much better now.”

Housing Executive Community Safety Manager, Jill Smyth, said: “We commend the Falls Community Association for their brilliant work and we were only too happy to assist them.

“Everyone has a role to play in making our communities better places to live – this kind of action shows the true community spirit of the Falls area.”