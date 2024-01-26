22-year-old charged with Falls Road motoring offences

POLICE ARREST: The incident took place on Thursday on the Falls Road

POLICE have charged a 22-year-old man with a number of driving offences, including dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, obstructing police, taking a motor vehicle without authority, and using a motor vehicle without authority.

He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Friday 23rd February.

The charges relate to an incident in the Falls Road on Thursday 25th January, during which it was reported that a motorcyclist made off at speed from police after being detected by officers conducting checks in the area.