250 saplings planted by local kids after 150 year-old City Cemetery tree cut down

CHILDREN have planted 250 saplings after one of the oldest trees in Belfast City Cemetery was cut down after becoming infected with a destructive fungus.

The iconic tree, a mature copper beech, was removed due to public safety risk before Christmas.

It is thought that the tree was planted when the City Cemetery first opened in 1869, making it amongst the oldest in Belfast. Officials at Belfast City Council have no official age for the tree, but estimate that it was around 150 years old.

On Saturday, girls from St Gall's under-13 football team helped plant 250 saplings in the nearby Falls Park with the help of local Sinn Féin councillor Steven Corr.

"More or less every citizen and every family in this city will have passed that tree while at a funeral or in visiting the cemetery, especially for people in the West and North of the city as it became open to all denominations,” he said.

"It's just a shame the impact that global warming is having on our trees.

"It's a sad that we're actually losing some of our oldest living things to global warming and the diseases and fungus that is setting in.

“It took three days to cut the old tree down but within a week, we have had 250 new ones planted.”

A Belfast City Council spokesperson said: “We had been monitoring the health and condition of the large mature copper beech tree close to the entrance of the City Cemetery for some time as it was infected with a white rot that affects the heartwood and major roots of the host tree.

“During a recent inspection an additional disease was identified which attacks weakened or stressed trees.

“This can also decay roots and stems, potentially resulting in root or stem failure.

“After considering all options, due to the public safety risk, the tree was felled earlier this week.

“We will be planting new trees in its place and some of the existing mature copper beech has been preserved to form part of the biodiverse roof on the new visitor centre in City Cemetery.”