26-year-man from Suffolk Road in court over Cavendish Street hijacking

A 26-year-old man appeared in court charged with the hijacking of a vehicle in Cavendish Street on Tuesday.

Roy Irvine from Suffolk Road appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Thursday charged with a number of offences, including hijacking, aggravated vehicle taking in which a vehicle is driven dangerously, failing to stop where accident occurred causing damage, and burglary.

The court heard that Irvine stole the Citroen C3 on Tuesday morning, threatening the owner of the vehicle stating that he had a Stanley knife and would “cut your throat”. The Citroen was found abandoned at Moyard Park after it crashed into a wall shortly after.

Irvine is also accused of burglary including stealing aftershave, perfume, an iPad and a sum of money from a house situated on Crocus Street on the same morning of the hijacking.

A detective told the court that “the burgled resident reported that bags of gifts and cards containing between £1,500 and £2,000 in cash had been taken".

Irvine was refused bail due to the risk of re-offending and will be remanded in custody for four weeks.