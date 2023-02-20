29-year-old released on bail following search at a property linked to West Belfast UDA

A 29-year-old man has been released on bail following a search at a property linked to the West Belfast UDA

A 29-year-old man has been released on bail following a Paramilitary Crime Task Force search at a property in West Belfast. The search was part of an ongoing investigation into suspected criminality linked to the west Belfast UDA.

A number of items were seized during the search at a property in the lower Shankill on Sunday including a quantity of suspected Class A controlled drugs, Class B controlled drugs, a sum of money and mobile phones.

The 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a Class B controlled drug and possessing criminal property.

Detective Inspector Corrigan said the “arrest and seizures are a demonstration of the PCTF’s commitment to tackle all types of criminality linked to paramilitaries, in an ongoing effort to rid our communities of the harm these groups cause and of their coercive control.

“Our enquiries remain ongoing and we would like to thank the local community for their continued support and will continue to act on the information you provide us.

“I would encourage anyone with information about the supply or use of illegal drugs to contact police on 101.”