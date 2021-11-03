£3,500 raised for Down Syndrome family support group after Balmoral fundraiser

STAR: Olivia O'Neill and her parents are part of the Families with Ups and Downs group

A TOTAL of £3,500 has been raised for a family group that supports children with Down Syndrome.

‘Families with Up and Downs’ was set up 13 years ago and meet on the fourth Monday of each month at Morton Community Centre in South Belfast.

Last Friday night, Michael and Maura O’Neill, from the Falls Road organised a fundraiser for the group.

ORGANISERS: Michael and Maura O'Neill

The couple have been part of the group with their daughter Olivia Francis O’Neill (4) who was diagnosed with Down Syndrome.

During the Balmoral Hotel event £3,500 raised and over 70 prizes won in the raffle.

Michael O’Neill, granda of Olivia said it was an “amazing” night.

“We had an amazing night at the Balmoral Hotel for the charity event for Families with Ups and Downs,” he said.

“The hotel donated their ballroom free of charge.

“There are so many people to thank who made the night possible, including Murray’s and Co jewellery shop for donating 36 pieces of jewellery, DJ Murzo for the music and everyone for dressing up in fancy dress and everyone who bought raffles and donated the prizes.

“The biggest thank you goes to my daughter-in-law, Maura and my son, Michael who organised the night and of course my granddaughter, Olivia, the most beautiful little girl in the world.”