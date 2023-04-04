£300,000 of drugs seized in West Belfast and Carnlough searches

OFF THE STREETS: Drugs and items that were seized

POLICE have seized suspected cocaine and cannabis with an estimated value of £300,000 following searches in Carnlough and West Belfast on Monday.

Mixing agents, cash and designer watches were also recovered. A 41-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of drug and money laundering offences and remain in custody.

Detective Inspector Maguire said: “This operation has resulted in the seizure of a significant amount of harmful Class A drugs which otherwise would have been distributed into the community. The supply of cocaine and cannabis poses a real risk to the public’s health. The Paramilitary Crime Task Force remains committed to protecting communities and dismantling the supply of illegal drugs.

“I would encourage anyone with information, or concerns, to contact us on 101."