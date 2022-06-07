37 children in Belfast still without a post-primary place for September

The Education Authority has confirmed that 37 children in Belfast are still without a place in a post-primary school for September.

The latest figures show that out of a total of 23,795 applications in the North, 98.97% received a place in a school that was either their first, second or third choice.

The Education Authority confirmed that a total of 21,102 children (89%) achieved their first preference school, 7.19% achieved their second preference and 1.93% achieved their third preference choice. 1.16% of children were placed in their fourth or lower preference.

As of last week, a further 103 children have secured their place in a school.

Concerning the remaining children who still don’t have a place secured, a spokesperson for the Education Authority said: “At the stage of outcome notification on Saturday 21 May, 244 children (1.03%) had not yet been placed.

"As of 5pm on Tuesday 31 May, a further 103 children had secured a post-primary school place. Work is ongoing to continue to support the remaining 141 children and their families. The number of children still unplaced in the Belfast area is 37.”