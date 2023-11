44-year-old man charged with exposure

CHARGED: The incident took place in the Ormeau Park area on Wednesday

POLICE in south Belfast have charged a 44-year-old man with exposure. It follows a report of a man exposing himself in the area of Ormeau Park on Wednesday evening.

The man is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court today Friday.

As is usual procedure, the charge will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.