Martin shines a light on suicide awareness with his 50K walking challenge

WALKING: Martin Fegan with friends and family while out on one of his 50 5K walks

A WEST Belfast man is currently embarking on a 5K for 50 Days walking challenge to create awareness around the Darkness Into Light event which takes place in Hannahstown next weekend.

Martin Fegan is taking on the walks to raise money in aid of the Suicide Awareness and Support Group, who are charity partners with Darkness Into Light, Hannahstown.

Martin explained he took up the challenge as well last year after experiencing a bad health experience and saw it as a positive way of not only improving his own mental and physical health but also raising money which will go to directly helping people who are at risk of suicide to get the help they need, when they need it.

Having begun on St Patrick’s Day, Martin is nearing his goal of 50 walks and will pass the 40 walks mark this week. Martin’s walks have been greatly helped by friends, family and the 50 to 50 Walk and Talk group, which he joined last year.

“I started on St Patrick’s Day and I’m now past walk 35 which I completed up at Lámh Dhearg with my father, who has just celebrated his 81 birthday, my sisters and other family members and friends," said Martin.

“To raise money, I originally set the target of £250 or £5 per walk. I knew that would get a lot of counselling sessions for people and it’s gone so well that when I finish I’m hoping to have raised around £1,000.”

Martin said he took up the challenge last year after getting involved with his friend Micky Boyle’s challenge to walk 50 5K walks for Darkness Into Light and said it gave him focus after experiencing a health scare.

“Last year I saw my friend Micky Boyle from Lámh Dhearg was doing the 50 5K walks for Darkness Into Light and I wasn’t having a great time with my own mental health," he said. "A few years ago I had a heart attack and I was struggling with the lockdowns. I had gotten into bad habits and I wasn’t doing a lot of exercise. So I turned up on St Patrick’s Day last year and got involved and did the 5K for 50 days with the 50 to 50 Walk and Talk group which was set up by Gerard Mulhern.

“Taking part last year I did 122 consecutive walks and I’m still with the 50 to 50 walking group, they have provided me with so much support throughout all of this. I’m also part of the organising committee for Darkness Into Light this year. I think it’s just a fantastic event for people who believe there is no hope out there and it really creates awareness about the help that is available.

𝟱𝟬 𝘁𝗼 𝟱𝟬 𝗪𝗔𝗟𝗞 & 𝗧𝗔𝗟𝗞 𝗚𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗣 l @kkeegs123 continued his @parkrunIE with a visit to @Victoriaparkrun this morning. Martin Fegan also knocked off Walk 37 in his 50 walks to Darkness into Light Hannahstown on May 6th. pic.twitter.com/f7ji2ZJrQt — Gerard Mulhern l 𝗣𝗚 𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗮 𝗚𝘂𝘆 (@puntersg) April 22, 2023

Martin said that he was raising the money for Suicide Awareness so they could continue to do their work in helping the families affected by suicide and to help with the delivery of counselling sessions for those at risk.

“All the money I’m raising through the walks will be going to Suicide Awareness and Support Group on the Falls Road. They do unbelievable work and recently they gave us some training in a programme called ‘Safe Talk’ which helps us engage with anyone who is having suicidal thoughts and it helps us to signpost them to get the professional help they require.

“I feel that if the money raised can save one life then I will have achieved something and done some good. The two Margarets at Suicide Awareness do some absolutely fantastic work in helping people to get access to a service they need right away. That’s my main driver for doing the walks, to make sure people can get access to these much-needed services in the community.”

Martin added: “You aren’t alone, there is hope out there. Just talk to somebody and reach out for help.”