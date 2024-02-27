City Hall's £500,000 for alleygates

NEWS that £500,000 has been allocated to put up alleygates throughout Belfast has been welcomed.

Four tranches of £125,000 have been allocated for the North, South, East and West of the city with legal notices having been issued for the erection of gates at selected sites across Belfast.

Botanic SDLP Councillor Gary McKeown – who has been campaigning for alleygates in a number of South Belfast streets experiencing crime and anti-social behaviour issues – said while the funding is good news, more money's needed to put gates up in other places where they're badly needed.

Councillor McKeown said: "It's really positive that we're now entering the final stretch to get new alleygates installed across the city. Assuming everything proceeds as planned, officers will be able to make arrangements to get them put in this year.

"Alleygating is one of the key issues raised with me over the past five years, particularly during lockdown when people realised that entries could provide such a useful space right outside their homes, and I have been pushing for communities to get them."

This week we will propose that council looks at a new alleygating programme that supports residents who have transformed their alleys into community spaces.



Coronavirus has forced us all to rethink how we live, so it is essential we support people who are leading the recovery. pic.twitter.com/Lvvffd6sYx — Cllr Gary McKeown (@garymckeown) August 30, 2020

Councillor McKeown continued: "However, the ultimate decision over whether to proceed with gating in any particular street lies with residents themselves, as should be the case, and I appreciate that some people won't be supportive of it, which is why it is important to have such a comprehensive consultation process. I understand that a few streets remain outstanding for this process to conclude, so I would urge anyone in those streets to respond to any letters they receive from the Council on this issue.

"The plans and maps for gating are available in the Council offices in Linenhall Street and in community centres across the city, and the Council will accept feedback until the 10th of March.

"Unfortunately, with just £125,000 allocated to each of the four parts of the city, there is a long list of streets where gates were requested but the budget won't cover it, leaving many residents disappointed. The legal purpose of alleygating is to reduce crime and antisocial behaviour, so I have written to Justice Minister Naomi Long to ask that her Department match-fund the Council's investment in this phase of gating to enable many more streets to get them."