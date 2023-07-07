51st anniversary of Springhill/Westrock massacre to be marked this Sunday

THIS Sunday the families of those killed in the Springhill-Westrock massacre will come together to mark the 51st anniversary of the killings.

On 9 July 1972 the British Army shot five people dead – including three children. Those shot dead were John Dougal (16), Patrick Butler (38), Father Noel Fitzpatrick (42); David McCafferty (15) and Margaret Gargan (13).

The commemoration will take place this Sunday at 3pm commencing at Springhill Drive and proceeding to the memorial at Westrock. Families will address those gathered, as will Mark Thompson of Relatives for Justice.

Natasha Butler, whose grandfather Patrick Butler was killed when he went to assist the wounded John Dougal whilst accompanying Father Noel Fitzpatrick, said this year's anniversary is particularly poignant because of the British government's widely denounced Legacy Bill which could see the inquest into the massacre – which began in February this year – shut down.

Natasha said: "The bill affects us massively because our inquest still hasn't finished and we're running a race against time to get it finished. As it stands we will still be in court on May 1 when the new deadline for the bill comes in and we don't know how that's going to affect the inquest. There's a chance the inquest may be closed down on us."

"The PSNI and MoD have been doing a slow dance with regards to disclosing information so there's nothing to stop them continuing delaying and denying us and running down the clock until 1 May.

"If they do this it's going to be deeply traumatising and will re-traumatise families who have been affected.

Natasha said the British government have moved the goalposts once again at detriment to the families who are seeking answers as to why their loved ones were murdered.

"It's traumatising because we did have the hope that once the inquest was started it would be stopped and now they've moved the goalposts once again. If it goes past May 1 it will go to their new commission which we have absolutely no faith in. When they tested out the new commission it failed all of the tests and it will fail families.

"It's ripping the rug right from underneath us. We have fought for 51 years for this and it's not only for us, it's for every one in the community. Everyone in the Springhill and Westrock community deserves to heal as well. It's been just as traumatic for them as it has been for us."

The families had recently been awarded Féile an Phobail's 'Spirit of Féile' award for their long and hard fought campaign for justice. Natasha said winning the award had made them more determined to continue their fight.

"That's given us some recognition and given us even more courage to keep on fighting. It just gives us the strength to keep going and even if they try to close it down we will still keep going."