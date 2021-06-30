60,000 under-16s set to benefit from leisure centre discount

OVER 60,000 children from across Belfast are set to benefit from reduced admission to the city’s leisure facilities as GLL have launched free ‘Pay and Play’ membership cards.



The gym and leisure operator, which runs 15 centres in partnership with Belfast City Council, is offering reduced-cost access to children and teenagers as they finish school for the summer holidays.



With the prospect of a summer getaway off the cards for many families, GLL hopes to make physical exercise and leisure a more inclusive, accessible, and affordable option for children aged between five and 15 across the city.



Valid across Belfast, the membership cards are free of charge and will entitle children to up to 30 per cent off all ‘Pay and Play’ activities, including swimming, junior gym sessions, football, badminton and tennis.

What a week for Team Better Belfast.

We opened our doors again last Friday and the response has been amazing. Everyone delighted to be back. Better days are coming. #bettertogether #physicalhealth #mentalhealth #betterhealth GLL Peter McMonagle pic.twitter.com/xRJcMG1SSI — Jacqui (@jacqui_pope) May 6, 2021

It also includes access to the Aqua Park at Andersonstown Leisure Centre, home to three world class water slides and the North’s only Surf Simulator.



The ‘Pay and Play’ memberships form part of Belfast City Council’s ten-year plan to get more people, more active, more often through the £105m Leisure Transformation Programme.

Regional Director of GLL Gareth Kirk said: “This is a fantastic investment for school children right across Belfast. GLL is thrilled to be able to offer this as part of our commitment to engage with local communities and welcome more people into our centres. With leisure back open for business and new state-of-the-art facilities at Andersonstown and Lisnasharragh up and running, the ‘Pay and Play’ membership will give children the opportunity to use our incredible new centres and really benefit from transformed leisure provision across the city."



“Though children under five can currently swim for free at any of the centres across Belfast, the ‘Pay and Play’ cards make having fun and keeping active even more affordable. Our centres are aimed at people of all ages and abilities, however giving more children the chance to enjoy physical exercise is a top priority for GLL.”



Belfast Lord Mayor Councillor Kate Nicholl has given the initiative the thumbs-up.



“With the reopening of gyms and swimming pools in recent months and with schools soon finishing for the summer, the timing is good. I am sure the uptake will be high, and this will ultimately lead to long-term health benefits and social outcomes for the city,” she said.