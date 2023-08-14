Man arrested and another in serious condition after Whitewell Road stabbing

SERIOUS: The man who is in his 60s remains in a serious condition in hospital

A MAN in his 60s remains in a serious condition after a stabbing on the Whitewell Road.

A 64-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Detective Inspector Harvey said: “At around 00:15am, it was reported that a man in his 60s had received multiple stab wounds following an assault in the area. He was taken to hospital for injuries which are described as serious.

“A 64-year-old was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody at this time.

“Enquiries are ongoing and detectives would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact 101 quoting reference number 22 14/08/23.”

A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Sinn Féin Cllr Brónach Anglin said the community was ‘stunned’ at the revelations of the stabbing. Councillor Anglin said:

“The family of the man stabbed in North Belfast this morning and the people of the area are in shock after hearing the news this morning.

“These violent assaults need to stop. I hope the man makes a full and speedy recovery.

“Anyone with information about this assault should bring it forward to the police.”