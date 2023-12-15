£7m Ravenhill flood alleviation scheme completed

UPGRADE: Work has finished on the £7 million flood alleviation project in the Ravenhill Avenue area

THE two-year £7 million Ravenhill flood alleviation scheme has been completed.

As part of the Department for Infrastructure's 'Living With Water in Belfast Plan' the project was designed to address chronic flooding problems in the South Belfast district.

Some sewers serving the Ravenhill area dated back to the early 1900s and were in very poor condition. The project updated the sewage system to reduce the risk of out-of-sewer flooding and environmental pollution in the area.

NI Water said that during the project they removed approximately nine hectares of stormwater from the combined sewerage network – the equivalent of 12 football pitches – and facilitated its return directly to the River Lagan.

David McClean, NI Water’s Senior Project Manager said: “We are delighted to announce the completion of this major flood alleviation project for the Ravenhill Avenue area, which will bring many improvements to our customers including reduced flood risk and enhanced sewerage infrastructure.

“This has been a very challenging project, working in a built-up busy residential area and dealing with existing infrastructure that is more than 100 years old.

“Through this project we have constructed 1,500m of new sewers to protect properties from the risk of out-of-sewer flooding.

“We have been on site for more than two years and we really do appreciate the continued patience and understanding of the local community.

“The project team, including contractor GEDA and AECOM, has really enjoyed working with the local community, including local schools, churches and community groups, and we trust that the community will benefit from the new infrastructure for many years to come.”