Charity football match to remember Declan and Robbie

A CHARITY football match in memory of two local young men will take place to raise funds for local mental health charity West Wellbeing.



The fundraiser is a memorial game to remember Declan Cavanagh and Robbie Mateer from Twinbrook after the young men passed away in 2019. It will be held at Brook Leisure Centre on May 13, with a 1pm kick-off.



Ciaran Walsh – who was a friend of Declan and Robbie – came up with the idea for a charity football game and said that it is “something I’ve wanted to do for a while now”.



“We did it originally four years ago when they first passed but we never kept it up unfortunately. In my opinion I feel like it’s the best way to show respect for the two lads who both loved football and many of the people playing on the day will have played in the same team as the two lads.”



Ciaran touched on the many memories he has with Robbie and Declan growing up and playing football for Celtic Boys Football Club and one game in particular when they took on international opposition.



“I have too many memories with both of them – some I couldn’t say," said Ciaran.



“As a whole group the best is probably when we went away with Celtic Boys Football Club to Holland and competed in a tournament with some high quality teams. We got through to the semi-final. The whole trip was amazing – the match we won to get into the semis, the atmosphere was unreal, we put the strongest team in the tournament out and every single team there were cheering us on, and it was Robbie who scored a penalty in that match.”



The local charity West Wellbeing are the choice charity for donations and Ciaran believes it is a “perfect fit” as Robbie’s mother Collette works for the charity.



"I knew a lot would get involved, the two lads were loved by so many in our community. We have over 40 people who have put their names in to play the match,” added Ciaran.



“In all honesty I knew it would be a big thing because I know both lads very well and I know that they both have big families and friend groups. It will be a yearly thing. I feel like the two lads need to be remembered in this way. They were both truly amazing young men whose lives ended far too soon and I count myself lucky that I could call them both my friends.”



The match is set to take place on Saturday May 13th with kick-off set for 1pm, with spectators asked for a £3 donation upon arrival, or alternatively you can support on the JustGiving page.