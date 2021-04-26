New app to help parents of children with ADHD

AN APP to support families struggling to cope with children displaying behaviour consistent with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) during the lockdown is now available to parents free-of-charge.



Developed by a cross-border partnership of community organisations including the Colin Neighbourhood Partnership, The Changing Lives Initiative App helps families understand what ADHD is and provides practical strategies and tools for parents to use with their children.



The App is particularly helpful for parents who have concerns about their child’s behaviour but are not yet sure if their child may have ADHD.



Launching the app, Aileen O’Donoghue, Chair of The Changing Lives Initiative Steering Group said carers of children with ADHD faced additional pressure during the pandemic.

Great training this morning for lots of local organisations working with children and families where ADHD behaviours are a feature delivered by Changing Lives Initiative- great partnership working with Inner South Health and Sb1 family hub #learning #skills #development pic.twitter.com/7Kreq9WgiZ — LORAGBelfastHLC (@LoragHlc) October 23, 2019

“Parents have told us that the lockdown restrictions had been incredibly stressful for them and their children," she said. "Most have seen an increase in their child’s challenging behaviours, resulting in heightened anxiety for all. Some parents have also spoken about how isolated they have felt and that our online programme has provided them with an invaluable opportunity to connect with others. This is particularly important when there has been no other support available at this time and contact with friends and family is necessarily limited."



A dedicated WhatsApp group linked to the app has helped parents speak with their peers about the challenges and successes experienced in between the weekly sessions.



The Changing Lives Initiative is an evidenced-based programme that has succeeded in significantly reducing the impact of ADHD on the lives and functioning of children and families.



The life-changing results it has delivered over the last three years are contained in a report launched by EU Commissioner Mairead McGuinness on 13 April.



According to just one of the almost 2,000 parents who have participated in the programme, the Changing Lives Initiative has provided her with “the tools for life," adding: “I’d recommend it to all parents as it gives them the tools to help kids manage their lives and makes things easier for them.”



The Changing Lives Initiative App can be downloaded from their website.