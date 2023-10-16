Adams offers condolences to family of Finnish President who oversaw IRA decommissioning

FORMER Sinn Féin President Gerry Adams has offered his deepest condolences to the family of former President of Finland, Martti Ahtisaari, following his death.

Mr Ahtisaari was President of Finland from 1994 to 2000 and won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2008 for his work to resolve the Kosovo/Serbia conflict.

The 25 Year Anniversary of The Good Friday Agreement bears remembrance of Cyril Ramaphosa's role on the inspection, securing & decommissioning of IRA arms as a negotiation partner with Martti Ahtisaari enabling ratification & compliance of the accords.https://t.co/HM0oVeexqs April 10, 2023

In 2001 Mr Ahtisaari, along with South Africa's current President Cyril Ramaphosa, oversaw the decommissioning of IRA arms.

Speaking on Mr Ahtisaari's death Gerry Adams said: “Martti Ahtisaari was one of an international panel of participants who played a crucial role in advancing the peace process. Along with George Mitchell, John de Chastelain, Richard Haass, Cyril Ramaphosa, Harri Holkeri, and others, they facilitated the necessary dialogue and participated in initiatives that led to the Good Friday Agreement and to subsequent agreements.

“Martin McGuinness and I met Cyril Ramaphosa and Martti Ahtisaari in London in early 2000 and asked if they were willing to act as international arms inspectors examining and securing IRA arms dumps. They agreed and over the following year they carried out three inspections.

“The Independent International Commission on Decommissioning reported in 2001 that the dumps that Cyril Ramaphosa and Martti Ahtisaari had inspected were secure and that none of the materiel in them could be removed without their knowledge.

“Their willingness to undertake this difficult work made an important contribution to the peace process. In my conversations with Martti and Cyril I found them both to be committed to making our efforts successful. We got on well together.

“To his wife Eeva and his son Marko and to the people of Finland I extend my sincerest condolences.”