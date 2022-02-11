Are you a small business? Look out for the Economic Recovery Innovation Grant

NORTHERN Ireland has a history of successfully founding and growing innovative businesses. There is a perception, however, that innovation is only for large businesses. It isn’t. Whether you are a micro-businesses, an SME or a large corporation, innovation should be at the heart of your business.



There are different levels of innovation support available too, depending on your scale, and where you are on your innovation path. The Economic Recovery Innovation Grant (ERIG) is specifically aimed at micro businesses and SME.



ERIG is open to applications until 13 March 2022 and provides funding to help you develop new or improve existing products, services, processes or business models. Up to £5,000 (taxable) grant support is available for the validation, testing and development stages of an innovative project.



Innovation is a novel idea that creates value - it does not always have to include a radical change to a product or service, indeed the vast majority of innovation in business is incremental, making small consistent improvements to ensure you stay relevant and competitive.



Innovate NI, our partners in the delivery of the grant, describe innovation as “an idea that is new to both the business and the wider market. This novel idea will lead to the development of a new or improved product, service, business model or process which will create value in the business, producing new profits or business growth.”



How ERIG works

Successful innovation can only be achieved when an idea is validated and tested to make sure it will create value in your business, that customers will pay for it or it will provide a solution to a particular problem.



The Economic Recovery Innovation Grant provides up-front assistance which enables micro, small and medium sized businesses to test, develop and validate novel ideas immediately, helping them reach the commercialisation or implementation stages of the innovation journey. It can help address specific business costs associated with your planned innovation activities such as:



• Developing new or improved products, processes and services.

• Testing and validating your idea.

• Accessing information and expertise.

• Exploring new technologies.

• Developing and evaluating new business models.

• Market research.



This is a one off up-front grant which will be paid directly into your business bank account after your application has been successfully processed and you have met all the scheme eligibility criteria.



What type of business can apply?



With only five weeks until the application window closes we are urging any micro, small or medium sized business to visit www.investni.com/erig to find out if you are eligible to apply.

To date, over 60% of successful ERIG applications received by Invest NI have been from SMEs and micro businesses and almost one-quarter of these from sole traders and partnerships – demonstrating the appetite for innovation that exist in the businesses community in Northern Ireland.



Businesses from all sectors can apply - grant funding has been awarded to advanced manufacturing, construction and engineering businesses, financial, professional and business service providers.



Companies in the digital & creative technologies and life & health sciences sectors have also secured funding to develop novel ideas further. The support can also be used by wholesale and retail trade businesses to develop and implement new innovative ways of trading.

If you are part of a micro, small or medium sized business and have an innovative idea that you would like to develop further, but are unsure if it is suitable for this support we’ve outlined some examples of eligible ideas below.



• A manufacturing business may wish to develop and implement a new internal process involving AI or even robotics, a completely novel way of doing something that leads to improved efficiencies in the manufacturing process.



• Your business may have a novel idea for a new or improved business model that will enable your business to successfully compete in a new market segment.



• An IT company might be developing a novel innovative software product, platform or technology, or a sole-trader might have some novel idea that involves the development of a completely new service to help mental health.



• A small food business could bring to market a completely novel food product not available in Northern Ireland or they might differentiate themselves through developing an exciting new business model to reach new customers.



How to apply



The Application process is broken down into three steps. Before you begin the application process, please www.investni.com/erig and read the Economic Recovery Innovation Grant Guidance Notes and FAQs thoroughly to ensure your business meets the eligibility criteria.



1. Complete the Eligibility Check on InvestNI.com

2. Complete and submit your Innovation Assessment.

If your business is assessed as a Silver Level Innovator (or equivalent) we will notify you and provide access to the application

3. Apply for ERIG on the Invest NI customer portal (MyINI).



Projects will be appraised on a first-come first served basis. Invest NI reserves the right to close the grant applications early, either when the available budget is fully allocated, or on the planned closing date of 13 March 2022 at 5pm, whichever comes first.