Sharing your life with an older person

A NEW health programme has been established to bring together older people in isolation into the homes and families of dedicated carers.

The programme will begin in September and Age NI are currently recruiting carers who are caring and compassionate and want to take part in bringing elderly people back into the community.

The programme acts as a 'buddy' scheme which pairs older people with carers who share their interest and can accompany them on activities they enjoy, from everything from taking a walk to going to watch sports.

Shared Lives began as a programme which helped bring people with learning difficulties into the homes of their carers and get them out and about in the community. The programme was such a success that the Department of Health wanted the model to be extended.

Speaking on the new programme Alison Milford, Head of Shared Lives at Age NI, said: “You don’t have to have any formal qualifications, you just need to have the aptitude. You have to want to share your lives and your home with an older person so we’re looking for kindness and compassion and open people who want to make a difference to someone else’s life.

“We recruit, assess, vet and train all the carers so when they’ve finished our robust process the person who will be caring and the person who is being cared for as well as their family will know the person has been vetted and will have lots of references. After that the person goes through to an approvement panel who decide if the person who wants to be a carer will go through. It’s a very thorough robust process to match someone with an older person.

“Our carers are paid for their time but we are also looking for people who will be enthusiastic about the role and will be empathetic and caring people. People will also be matched on shared interests. We ask the older person what it is they want to do with their time and we will match them with someone with similar interests from walks, gardening, going to a place of worship or football matches etc. It’s very person centred.”

This Shared Lives Week, we are happy to be promoting our programme based around Carers sharing their home, family and community life with an older person. It helps older people to stay as independent as they can, for as long as possible.



Learn more here: https://t.co/T1kRREIGW7 pic.twitter.com/AUXImJ2Wmj — Age NI (@Age_NI) June 26, 2023

Bernie Kelly Development Manager of Shared Lives Plus said: “A lot of older people, particularly post-Covid are very isolated and suffer from loneliness so it is about getting them back out into the community and into warm and welcoming environments.

“We are very pleased and happy to be partnering with Age NI. It’s a model which can be used for many other situations in the future and we have seen in places like Wales where it has been used for people with mental health difficulties and it works with other groups. It’s very flexible and well established in other places in the UK. It offers more choice to people and their families and it helps combat a lot of the isloation a lot of people are feeling after Covid.

“We want to see it help older people and maintain their independence for longer. It’s positive for mental, physical and social health.

If anyone is interested in becoming a carer they can contact Alison here or 078 9098 6442