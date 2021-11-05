Still time to nominate your heroes for 2021 Aisling Awards

NOMINATIONS are continuing to flood in as we gear up for this year’s Aisling Awards.



Marking 25 years of the awards, this year’s theme is ‘Rebuilding’ as we recognise those who have gone above and beyond to revive their community and sectors as the city emerges from the pandemic.



Following last year’s virtual awards, we look forward to gathering in person once again as shortlisted nominees join us at the Europa Hotel on 4 December to celebrate all that is good about our city – from our community heroes, our educators, our vibrant arts scene to the many businesses and industries that make Belfast a brilliant city to live, work and visit.



There is still time to nominate those who have gone above and beyond during these unprecedented times with nominations closing on Sunday 14 November.



With a wide range of categories, the Aisling Awards seeks to recognise individuals and organisations for their outstanding achievements over this past year.



The Kennedy Centre Outstanding Achievement in Education Award seeks to recognise a school or educational project that has gone above and beyond to promote learning.



After what has been a record year for sporting achievements across the city, you can nominate your sporting heroes for the Sean Graham’s Outstanding Achievement in Sport Awards.



With live theatre and arts events slowly returning over this past few months, The Movie House Arts and Culture Rebuilder Award seeks to recognise those who have sustained a sector which was one of the hardest hit by the pandemic.



Those who have made an outstanding contribution to the promotion of the Irish language will be recognised with the Foras na Gaeilge Outstanding Contribution to the Irish Language Community award.



Small businesses that have made a big impact over this past year will have their achievements recognised with an award sponsored by Mercury Security.



Meanwhile, there is still time to nominate a local community organisation that has gone out of their way during the last 12 months with the Medicare Rebuilding Community award.



An individual or organisation which has truly gone above and beyond this year will be recognised with the TG4 Roll of Honour Award.



The Open University have come onboard as our premier partner to allow us to celebrate the heroes leading Belfast out of the Covid crisis.



You can nominate your hero in these categories here.