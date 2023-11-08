Aisling Awards nominees put through paces as judging begins for annual gala

IN THE RUNNNING: Independent judge on the business category Peter Dixon, Chair of Phoenix Energy, Jackie Hitchens from sponsors Belfast International Airport, with nominee Eugene McGurk of Direct Furniture.

Judges across nine different Aisling Awards categories have been out and about this week as the countdown to the 27th annual gala speeds up.

450 guests are expected to fill the Europa Hotel on Friday 24 November when the winners will be announced.

Judging has already been completed in the Business, Belfast Brand, Environment, Community and Gaeilge categories with representatives of Aisling sponsors joining Belfast Media Group journalists and an independent moderator to assess each project.

Gearóid Ó Muilleoir (Dúlra) who was the independent on the Guardian of the Environment judging panel — sponsored by Concentrix — said the standard of entry was "sky-high".

"It was a privilege to take the time out with Concentrix CEO Philip Cassidy to meet in-person with standout green campaigners," he said. "From Mullaghglass to the west of Belfast to Glas na Bradán woodlands to the North, we got a compelling insight into the pioneering work being carried out to protect our embattled environment."

Guest speaker at this year's celebration of community endeavour will be Michelle O'Neill MLA, who is line to take up the First Minster's position when the Executive returns, while deputy Lord Mayor Áine Groogan will open proceedings.

Chief honouree will be Ballymurphy favourite 'Wee Daithí' Mac Gabhann, whose battle for a heart transplant inspired the breakthrough Daithí's Law legislation at Stormont.

Details of all categories can be seen online.