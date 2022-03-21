Allianz Football League: Antrim's promotion hopes hang by a thread after Louth defeat

Allianz Football League Division Three

Louth 1-12 Antrim 1-8

ANTRIM'S hopes for back-to-back promotions in the Allianz Football League took a hammer blow in a sunny Ardee on Sunday as Mickey Harte's Louth scored a deserved four-point win to put themselves in pole position for a place in Division Two next year.

It was a hugely disappointing afternoon for the Saffrons who just didn't ever seem to get going in this game that saw Louth's Sam Mulroy finish with 1-9 including all of his side's second-half scores and the vital 64th-minute goal that closed the door on Antrim when there just seemed to finally be a ray of light.

To be fair, Antrim could have no complaints with the defeat as they just seemed off the pace and struggled to make headway in attack against the hosts who were sharper to breaks, dominating territory and possession.

When Antrim did get on the front foot, they were forced away from the goals as Louth filtered back and crowded out the scoring zone, making scoring opportunities hard to come by with the visitors not helped by their passing just appearing a little off throughout the game.

The result now leaves Antrim in third place with their high hopes of promotion now as the mercy of other results should they pick up a win over Westmeath next week.

Louth almost made the dream start as two minutes in, a long punt inside by Conall McKeever appeared to deceive Antrim goalkeeper Oisin Kerr who lost the flight of the ball that bounced over him and came off the crossbar, with Sam Mulroy's attempt to palm home just wide.

It was the visitors who were to open the scoring through Ryan Murray, but Antrim were decidedly second best in the opening period with Louth changing the pace of attack and benefitting from a crowded middle sector to kick inside where there was space for Daire McConnon to level and then Tommy Durnin burst through to score.

Antrim had another let-off when a loose pass in from the wing by Martin Johnston was intercepted by Craig Lennon and with Kerr out of his goal, there was a glimmer of a goal chance, but Paddy McAleer took the foul and yellow card as Sam Mulroy opened his account from a free.

The visitors appeared to get into a bit of a flow as Conor Murray kicked a beauty from out on the left and Ruairi McCann levelled from a free on 15 minutes, but it would be first-half stoppage time before Antrim would add to the tall as Louth completely snuffed them out and dominated possession.

Dermott McAleese got the Antrim goal

McConnan took a fine mark and converted with Mulroy kicking a free and a 45 either side of one from play as he shrugged off a challenge from Ricky Johnston.

It appeared Louth could really push on, but this would be their last score of the half as the introduction of Pat Shivers for Antrim gave them something different to think about and Antrim got back to within a goal in stoppage time with a Ryan Murray free leaving it 0-7 to 0-4.

Antrim would have liked a bright start to the second period, but they were virtually penned back for the opening 10 minutes bar one excellent break from Marc Jordan who went on a lung-bursting run from the left at goal but ran out of room, recycled to Tomás McCann who tapped over.

This came after Mulroy had pointed a free and the Louth talisman would add another two to push the gap out to five as already the game seemed to be going one way.

However, the spark Antrim needed arrived on 50 minutes as McCann took a pass in the right corner and opted to float an inviting ball across goal where Dermott McAleese had read the situation and coming in at pace at the back post, had the momentum to rise higher than Niall Sharkey to get a touch and divert the ball into the net.

Mulroy replied with yet another free, but Antrim just seemed to find that energy that had been lacking and while they spurned a couple of chances, points from Ryan and Conor Murray left just one between the teams with 64 minutes on the clock.

Just as it seemed they were in a position to take a grip on this game, their momentum was well and truly halted as Louth ventured forward with substitute Ciaran Byrne in possession on the right of goal and while it seemed the Antrim defence had done well to close down his options, a hopeful ball directed to the centre of goal spun up in the air with Mulroy quickest to react as he rose and punched to the net.

This was the hammer blow in this game as Antrim just couldn't find an answer with Mulroy kicking yet another free to ensure he was the only Louth scorer of the second period, but this was more than enough for his side as all Antrim could muster was a consolation score from a Tomás McCann 45 as they tasted defeat and must now hope for results to go their way next week if they are to gain promotion.

LOUTH: J Califf; D Corcoran, B Duffy, D McKenny; L Grey, N Sharkey, L Jackson; T Durnin (0-1), J Clutterbuck; C McKeever, S Mulroy (1-9, 0-7 frees, 0-1 45), C Downey; C Lennon, D McConnon (0-2, 1 mark), R Burns

Subs: D Nally for R Burns (15), C Byrne for D McConnon (54), G Malone for L Grey (57), S Healy for J Clutterbuck (70+2), J Murphy for T Durnin (70+5)

Blood sub: T Jackson for N Sharkey (50, not reversed)

ANTRIM: O Kerr; E McCabe, R Johnston, P Healy; M Jordan, J Laverty, D McAleese (1-0); M McCann, M Johnston; R Murray (0-3, 1 free), R McCann (0-1 free), C Murray (0-2); P McAleer, T McCann (0-2, 1 45), O Eastwood.

Subs: P Shivers for O Eastwood (27), K Small for M Johnston (42), P McCormick for P McAleer (50), E Hynds for R Murray (66), B McCormick for D McAleese (66)

REFEREE: Patrick Maguire (Longford)