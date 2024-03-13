More Irish artists pull out of US music festival in solidarity with Palestine

BOYCOTT: Enola Gay from Andersonstown are one of the 12 Irish artists who are boycotting SXSW festival in solidarity with Palestine DownAtTheFront

MORE Irish artists who were scheduled to play at the American music and film festival South by Southwest (SXSW) in Austin, Texas, have now announced that they will not be attending in solidarity with Palestine – due to the festival's links with the US military.

So far 12 artists, including three of whom are from Belfast have pulled out. The boycott began when West Belfast rap trio Kneecap announced they would not be playing at the festival due to its links with the US military who are a 'super sponsor' of SXSW.

Kneecap were the first act to cancel their official showcase, followed by Sprints, Soda Blonde, Gavin James, Robert Grace, Mick Flannery, Chalk, Gurriers, Cardinals, NewDad, Conchúr White and Andersonstown-based noise punk band Enola Gay.

Enola Gay and Conchúr White were booked to play the festival through a UK sponsored showcase but the others were booked through Music For Ireland, of which all the artists are now engaged in the boycott of the festival.

And proper order too 🇮🇪🤝🇵🇸 https://t.co/REOK03amOI — KNEECAP (@KNEECAPCEOL) March 12, 2024

The artists said as well as the US military, they were boycotting against arms manufacturers who are sponsoring the festival including RTX who make missiles and bombs for the Israeli military, Collins Aerospace which provides components for IDF aircraft and BAE Systems which has supplied weapons used in the occupation of Palestinian territories.

In a statement on Instagram Andersonstown band Enola Gay stated: "We have withdrawn from SXSW. It is impossible to perform at a festival where the US army are a 'super sponsor' meaning SXSW will be platforming defence contractors such as RTX (Raytheon), Collins Aerospace, BAE Systems [which are] directly tied to manufacturing and supplying weapons used in Gaza against Palestinians."