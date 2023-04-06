Local teachers and students in Lenten earthquake appeal challenge

RUNNING: Teachers and students from All Saints and Blessed Trinity Colleges in the Falls Park

TEACHERS from All Saints and Blessed Trinity Colleges in Belfast are participating in a running challenge to raise money to aid victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

The idea began after hearing the news of the devastating earthquake which killed almost 58,000 people and left 1.5 million homeless. All Saints and Blessed Trinity both have Syrian students whose extended families were affected by the disaster.

Nine runners in total from both schools are running 50 miles each over a four week period with some having already topped their 50 mile target and have now clocked up almost 150 miles. So far all have achieved their goal of running 50 miles, with the total distance ran standing at 774 miles with the challenge finishing with the end of Lent.

All funds raised will be combined with Trócaire’s Lenten appeals.

Our team have raced through 500km in only 2 weeks to support the @Trocaire & @IEA_Appeal for survivors of the Türkiye & Syria earthquakes, providing blankets, drinking water, milk powder, hygiene kits, food, medicines.

Please support us - donate at https://t.co/bbxzmmjOP2. pic.twitter.com/UnzRO6eqHX — Conor Kennedy (@consokenso) March 1, 2023

So far the runners have raised £1,500 – breaking the target of £1,000 – and are now aiming to hit a target of £2,000. Students from both schools joined the teachers at Falls Park to run a few more miles in aid of the appeal.

Conor Kennedy, a teacher at All Saints College, said: “Both of the schools have pupils from Syria who were personally affected by the earthquake and we wanted to help those who had been affected. We decided to do a running challenge and to combine it with the Trócaire Lenten appeals. Nine of us decided to run 50 miles each but we’ve all completed our original 50 now but some of us have gone on to do more than 150.`'

Donations towards the appeal can be made by visiting the JustGiving page.