Golden girls step out at All Saints Valentine's hooley

ALL SAINTS College held a Valentine's Tea Dance last week to treat some of our local golden girls to a celebration with music, dancing, tea and cake.

The event was set up with the help of Clonard Credit Union and All Saints’ Year 13 Employability Class who catered the event which saw members of local community groups get together to enjoy music by a talented Michael Bublé tribute act.

All Saints teacher paid tribute to event sponsors. “To organise the day we applied to the Credit Union Community Grant and got support from Clonard Credit Union.

“All of our women are from different community groups such as St Paul’s, Corpus Christi, Glen Community Centre, the Tuesday Club etc and we got them all down here for a wee Valentine's Tea, free of charge.”

Acting Principal Damian Coyle said: “We pride ourselves on our links with our community and it’s brilliant to see everyone here. We get to see young people everyday but for our older generation they don’t necessarily have an opportunity to intereact with young people all the time and it’s great to see two generations coming together for a positive day for everyone."

Clonard Credit Union Chairperson Brian McCrory added: “It’s brilliant to come and continue our community outreach and support. It’s wonderful to see schools like All Saints also continuing their fantastic work with the local community and practicing and carrying on our ethos of supporting our communities.”