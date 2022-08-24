Claims that Alliance Avenue car attack was sectarian

ATTACK: The car was smashed up in Alliance Avenue in the early hours of Monday morning

POLICE in North Belfast are appealing for information after a car was smashed up in the early hours of Monday morning (August 22). The incident occured at around 4am.

In a post on social media, a local woman appealed for information about the attack on her sister's car.

"Did anyone see or hear anything in Alliance last night or does anyone have any cameras?

"My sister's car was smashed about 4am and after he was done with the car he shouted fenian b*****d.

"Anyone that knows my sister knows how quiet she is. She doesn't care about religion and doesn’t deserve this."

Local SDLP councillor Paul McCusker also appealed for information.

"This car was attacked in the early hours of Monday morning on Alliance Avenue at around 3.50am by a male with a baseball bat.

"Police are treating it as a hate crime. If anyone has any information or seen anything in the area please get in contact with police or share it with myself."

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police received a report of a burglary of car in the Alliance Avenue area of North Belfast on Tuesday, 23rd August.

"Officers attended and enquiries are continuing. Anyone with information is asked to contact 101."