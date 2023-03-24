Allianz Football League: Antrim head to Longford for final game with pressure off

Allianz Football League Division Three

Longford v Antrim (Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, Sunday, 2pm)

THERE was an expectation that Antrim’s trip to Longford on Sunday would be a de facto relegation playoff, but not so as the Saffrons make the journey knowing they are safe in Division Three with the hosts making the drop.

That is a result of last Saturday when Andy McEntee’s charges tore up the script to defeat high-flying Cavan, while Tipperary lost to Offaly to seal their fate and then Longford’s defeat in Newry means they too are looking into Division Four football next year.

It’s something of a free hit for Antrim who will view this is a chance to put two wins back-to-back and with the Ulster Championship clash with Armagh on Easter Saturday coming fast down the track, building momentum will be valuable heading into that acid test.

Although they were hanging on against Cavan last weekend, perhaps the manner of the win may be of added benefit as there was a danger they were about to be pipped at the line for the third time in the campaign having dominated for so long, but not this time.

Aside from an out of character hammering in Westmeath, Antrim have been there or thereabouts in games despite a huge injury list so there are certain signs that things are going the right way and another win would put a much better complexion on their Division Three campaign.

“The next thing we have to do is to go down to Longford and repeat that performance,” said McEntee after the Cavan win.

“The thing for us is consistent performances to build and build. We did so many good things there today but we did bad things that we need to work on.

“You try to put that right to put one layer on top of the other and hopefully we’ll be a little bit better next week.”