Allianz Football League: Antrim impress in victory over Tipperary

Allianz Football League Division Three

Tipperary 0-14 Antrim 1-19

THE first win of the Andy McEntee era arrived in emphatic fashion in Thurles on Saturday evening as Antrim powered to a vital win over Tipperary.

Eight points may have been the winning margin, but it could have been even more had the ball hit the net more than once as the Saffrons had their chances including a first-half penalty from Creggan's Ruairi McCann that flew outside the post.

But to pick holes in this win would be wrong as Antrim were dominant from the off and they were out of sight with a quarter of the game remaining when the hosts tagged on a number of scores to put a better look on the scoreboard for them.

Going into this game, both teams knew that defeat would leave them in a very precarious position in Division Three as both were yet to pick up a point, but Antrim headed south ruining one that got away against Down a fortnight back and were determined to avoid a repeat.

They decimated the Tipperary kick-out throughout the night and this was the platform for much of their attacking play and while they were guilty of a number of missed chances, nine different names were on the board at the full-time whistle.

Defensively, they were solid and didn't ever appear in much danger as they put in a fine shift with Marc Jordan finishing with three points from wing-back to underline an excellent personal showing.

The one was set from the throw-in as Antrim were straight on the attack with Conor Stewart palming to Creggan's McCann who was fouled and Ryan Murray kicked the free.

Liam McGrath replied in kind at the other end, but Antrim were looking much better on the front foot and although a few chances for scores were passed up as Emmett Moloney punished with a score at the other end, the visitors took this game by the scruff on 14 minutes as one of countless Tipp kick-outs ended up in Antrim hands, this time midfielder Conor Stewart collecting and bursting throw to thump home.

Goalkeeper Michael Byrne kicked a free with Jordan and Pat Shivers adding further scores in quick succession before the hosts enjoyed a decent spell with three on the spin through Jack Kennedy, Mikey O'Shea and a beauty off the boot of Paudie Feehan.

Antrim steadied with McCann seeing a shot at goal diverted up for a point with Ryan Murray adding from play before he was forced off with an injury.

Tipperary's task became even more difficult with Shane O'Connell black-carded on 29 minutes before they conceded a penalty as Colm McLarnon was hauled down, but McCann dragged his effort wide.

Jordan had pointed before this and Shivers hit his second and although Teddy Doyle pulled one back on the stroke of half-time, the Saffrons led 1-8 to 0-6.

Momentum remained with Antrim after the break with Shivers landing an early brace and although Donagh Leahy responded for Tippled, Antrim put their foot on the accelerator, reeling off the next five points with Aghagallon's Ruairi McCann fisting over when there may have been a sight of goal, while Jordan got his third of the evening and substitutes Odhran Eastwood (two) and Dominic McEnhill checked in.

A Kennedy free was the Tippled reply, but another from Eastwood and Creggan's McCann left a dozen points between them with just over 10 to play.

It really was game over now although Tipp stuck to the task with Kennedy points sandwiching one for Paul Maher.

Latest | #AllianzLeagues Div3 R3

14mins 1st Half

Tiobraid Árann: 0-2(2)

Aontroim: 1-1(4)

Aontroim GOALLL Conor Stewart!!! Yes lads 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/GZeyue4oFi — Antrim GAA (@AontroimGAA) February 18, 2023

Antrim may have had another goal but Colum Duffin was denied with his first touch by Jimmy Feehan, the ball out for a 45 that was converted by Byrne.

Although Tipp scored three of the final four points - Antrim's coming from McEnhill - they were mere consolation and possibly valuable if scoring difference were to come into play at the end of the league, but the points that mattered on Saturday were the two that Antrim put on the board after yet another improvement on their previous showing that will give them confidence going forward.

TIPPERARY: M O’Reilly; S O’Connell, J Feehan, C O’Shaughnessy; E Moloney (0-1), K Fahey (0-1), D Carew; P Feehan (0-1), L Boland; C Deely, J Kennedy (0-5, 3f), T Doyle (0-1); M O’Shea (0-1), L McGrath (0-1f), P Maher (0-1).

Subs: D Leahy (0-1) for Deely (HT), M Kehoe (0-1) for Boland (HT), D Brennan for O’Shea (53), M Stokes for McGrath (54), T Maher for P Feehan (59).

ANTRIM: M Byrne (0-2, 1f, 1 45); P Healy, R Boyle, J McAuley; O Lenehan, J Finnegan, M Jordan (0-3); K Small, C Stewart (1-0); C McLarnon, P Finnegan, R McCann (Creggan) (0-2); P Shivers (0-4), R McCann (Aghagallon) (0-1), R Murray (0-2, 1f).

Subs: O Eastwood (0-3) for Murray (30), D McEnhill (0-2) for McLarnon (52), J Dowling for Small (61), C Duffin for Shivers (63), S McGarry for McCann (Aghagallon) (70).

REFEREE: Brendan Griffin (Kerry)