Allianz Football League: Antrim off to a flying start with victory in Fermanagh

Allianz Football League, Division Three

Fermanagh 0-8 Antrim 1-14

THE return to Division Three could not have started any better for Antrim when Kevin Small's 58th minute goal tipped the balance firmly in their favour as Enda McGinley's men ran out nine-point winners over Fermanagh at Brewster Park.

Prior to this Ulster derby in Enniskillen, most had anticipated a close contest and in fairness, this game hung in the balance with just over 10 to play as the hosts had whittled a once five-point gap down to one and it appeared they were had the wind in their sails, but when Small found the net, there was no looking back for Antrim.

When the visitors needed players to stand up, they absolutely delivered with Jamie Gribbin making a huge play in the lead-up to the goal and Michael McCann the vision to put his midfield partner in, while at the other end, Eoghan McCabe had a magnificent second half to snuff out Fermanagh danger-man Sean Quigley.

There were big performances right across the board and while Antrim did have some shaky moments in defence in the first period when poor Fermanagh finishing let them off the hook, at the other end there were no such issues with just two wides kicked and indeed, they only trailed in this game for less than 60 seconds early on.

"We are well aware of the fact we could have conceded three goals in that first half and deservedly so," said Antrim selector Sean Kelly who insisted they can't get carried away with this win.

"We struggled with their runners from deep and had to change it at half-time a bit, but we could have been well out of it and going forward, a performance like that won't be good enough to get us enough wins to get us out of this division.

"Late, hard runners is a big part of the game these days and that's something we should have dealt with better. We didn't deal with it overly well and were very lucky we didn't get punished."

Peter Healy gets a pass away

The visitors were quickly on the board as Small finished off a move straight from the throw-in, but Fermanagh were quick to respond as Daragh McGurn broke the line to take a point when a goal might have been on.

This would prove the first of four massive goal chances in the opening half for the Ernesiders but was the best result they got out of them as while Sean Quigley gave the hosts a short-term lead from a free in the eighth minute, it would be 28 minutes before they added to their tally.

Antrim were much more economical with their opportunities and level straight away with Jamie Gribbin pointing and then edging ahead with Ruairi McCann nailing a long free.

Fermanagh were dangerous when attacking the Antrim lines and carved out big opportunities, but a were unable to take them with James McMahon through on 18 minutes and while he had numbers in support, attempted to fist inside but overcooked the pass that went straight to the net and therefore no score.

After Odhran Eastwood converted from a mark at the other end, Fermanagh were through again. This time it was Declan McCusker but he blazed wide from point-blank range.

They were punished as the McCanns, Michael and Tomás, extended the Antrim advantage to four with Tomás' a beauty from a tight angle, but then Fermanagh had yet another big goal chance as substitute Stephen McGullion floated an inviting ball in and Quigley got his fist to it, but watched his effort come off the post and Antrim clear before Ryan Lyons could turn the rebound home.

Paddy McBride goes on the attack

The hosts were on the front foot late in the half, but only had a pointed free from Quigley to show for their efforts as Antrim went in at the break leading 0-6 to 0-3.

It was a good start to the second period for Antrim as Ryan Murray converted a free and Odhran Eastwood slung over a fantastic point on the left win, but Fermanagh began to gain the upper hand. Pushing up on the Antrim kick-out was the catalyst as they reeled off three points in as many minutes with Quigley pointing off a mark and then from subsequent restarts, they turned Antrim over with Ciaran Corrigan profiting and then Quigley knocking over a free.

Antrim needed a response and Tomás McCann petered his first half score with an audacious effort as he somehow split the posts out on the right with precious little to aim at.

This did little to stem the Fermanagh tide as the home support founds its voice when points from Ryan Lyons and Gary McKenna on the breakaway left just the minimum between the sides with 13 to play.

Just when it seemed Fermanagh had all the momentum, Antrim held their nerve with Oisin Kerr emerging out of his goal with possession and launching a missile downfield to Jamie Gribbin who did brilliantly to pull the ball down under pressure, lay off to the onrushing Michael McCann who played an excellent ball inside to Kevin Small and while the Creggan man's initial shot drew a save from Sean McNally, he gathered, reloaded and lashed to the net.

There appeared plenty of time for Fermanagh to find a way back, but this goal completely took the wind out their sails with Gribbin then claiming a mark to score and on 64 minutes, Antrim thought they had a second goal when McNally saved from Gribbin and Ruairi McCann sent the rebound to the net, but play had been brought back for a free that Tomás McCann sent between the posts.

Odhran Eastwood gets a shot away

Fermanagh's night ended in further disappointment with Brandon Horan shown a black card on 70 minutes for a wild lunge at Tomás McCann with his feet and Antrim finished strong with Seamus McGarry and Dermott McAleese pointing in stoppage time to round off a fine evening for the Saffrons, but the message after was that there is a lot more to do.

"Over the past year and since we've been back training, it's always been about keeping yourself in the game and ride out the times when you are under that bit of pressure - just get scores on the board, work yourself back in and play the safe ball," added Kelly.

"To be fair to the lads, they didn't fold under the pressure, which is a good thing. We know going forward our performances are going to have to be better throughout the whole game as opposed to just doing it in patches it maybe felt like today."

FERMANAGH: S McNally; J Cassidy, G Cavanagh, L Flanagan; A Breen, J McMahon, D McCuskey; R Jones, J McDade; J Largo-Ellis, B Horan, R Lyons (0-1); C Corrigan (0-1), D McGurn (0-1), S Quigley (0-4, 3 frees, 1 mark).

Subs: S McGullion for J McDade (22), G McKenna (0-1) for R Lyons (51), S McGullion for A Breen (51), T Bogue for L Flanagan (65)

Black card: B Horan (70)

ANTRIM: O Kerr; E McCabe, R Johnston, J McAuley; P Healy, J Laverty, D McAleese (0-1); M McCann (0-1), K Small (1-1); R Murray (0-1 free), J Gribbin (0-2, 1 mark), P McBride; T McCann (0-3, 1 free), R McCann (0-2, 1 free), O Eastwood (0-2, 1 mark).

Subs: P McAleer for P McBride (HT), C Murray for O Eastwood (51), P McCormick for R Murray (55), S McGarry (0-1) for R McCann (68), P Shivers for T McCann (70+2)

REFEREE: Barry Tiernan (Dublin)