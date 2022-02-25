Allianz Football League : Antrim seek to maintain winning momentum in Laois

Conor Murray - one of the survivors from the 2015 Championship win in Portlaoise - made a vital impact off the bench in last weekend’s win over Wicklow and hope to help Antrim to another win over Laois INPHO

Allianz Football League Division Three

Laois v Antrim (O’Moore Park, Saturday, 6pm)



PUTTING victories back-to-back has so far eluded Antrim this year, but they can amend that particular stat at O’Moore Park, Portlaoise on Saturday night.

Victory over Wicklow last weekend has seen Antrim go top of Division Three, although with two games postponed over the weekend due to stormy weather, those games in hand give an incomplete reading.

Laois found themselves without a game as their trip to Fermanagh was shelved, so whether you consider the O’Moore County men to be well-rested or rusty due to what will be three weeks without a game depends on your opinion.

That particular question will be answered come throw-in, but there is no question that when the fixtures were published, this game jumped out as one of the trickier assignments.

Still, if anyone is looking for encouragement ahead of Saturday they can look back to the last meeting between the counties at the same venue when Antrim scored a stunning come-from-behind victory in the 2015 All-Ireland Qualifiers.

Both teams contain survivors from that game and from a subsequent League win for Antrim between the counties at Corrigan Park in 2017, but much has also changed although the same tough test awaits the visitors on Saturday as Laois are also seeking a second-straight win in the division following their victory at Louth three weeks ago.

“Any time you go down there, and I remember going down to play with Tyrone, it was always a tough battle,” reflected Antrim selector Stephen O’Neill after Saturday’s win over Wicklow.

“It’s a very tough place to go and get any type of a result, so we are going to have to be at our very best.

“What we saw today will not be good enough as the chances we create, we will have to take them down there because Laois have a very tight defence. We will just prepare the best we can.”

SUPER-SAFFRON SATURDAY AND SUNDAY



The outcome on Saturday could well decide whether Antrim’s gaze remains towards the top or they are looking over their shoulder in a division that looks certain to be a close-run thing at both ends.

Louth’s win at Limerick on Sunday has opened it up further, but also reduced the margin for error as four points that Antrim have already is unlikely to be enough to ensure they don’t end up in a relegation battle.

“We are only up from Division Four, so our main ambition this year is to avoid relegation,” O’Neill stressed.

“Staying in Division Three is vital and we are going to battle hard to do that. There are some really big games coming up: Westmeath, Laois, Louth and Longford, so we are just taking it one game at a time.

“Our target is to maintain that Division Three status and we are going to need another three or four points to do that, so we will regroup now this week, get another bit of training done and focus in for a very tough test next week.”

In a condensed campaign, squad strength comes into play and Antrim proved they have a bench with Marc Jordan coming in at the weekend to hit the net in a fine performance as he replaced the injured Dermott McAleese, while others made a fine impression off the bench including Conor Murray who hit 1-1 in the second half.

Competition for places is driving the team forward and that means there are huge calls to make for not. only the starting team, but 26-man matchday panel and O’Neill believes that will aid preparation for Saturday’s trip to the midlands.

“It’s a very tight panel and I really feel the best players in Antrim are here,” he opined.

“Every single one of them is battling so hard for their place and that means that some people are going to have to show a wee bit of patience and bide their time waiting for their chance.

“Because you have that run of seven league games, there will be injuries and everybody will get a fair chance. It’s completely different to last year where you have three (regular) league games, then into a Championship game, so it’s a truer reflection this year and people have to bide their time for their chances.

“Some of the boys who came in today: Paddy McCormick, Marc Jordan, Martin Johnston; Seamus McGarry came on and Conor (Murray) came on who helped us get over the line.

“There are other boys on the bench fighting hard for their place and it leaves us in a good position as a management team.”

