Allianz Football League: Defeat is not an option for Antrim against Wicklow

Paddy McBride feels Antrim are due a 70-minute performance and acknowledges they will need to deliver just that to defeat Wicklow on Sunday INPHO

Allianz Football League Division Three

Antrim v Wicklow (Corrigan Park, Sunday, 2pm)



THE chance of promotion from Division Three ended for Antrim some weeks ago, but the jeopardy is well and truly back this Sunday as they find themselves needing something from the game against Wicklow to ensure they don’t face the drop.

After early wins over Limerick and Offaly, it was looking promising for Andy McEntee’s men but four defeats on the spin including last weekend where they came up empty-handed in Ennis has left them with no margin for error this week.

As is stands, they are outside of the relegation zone that contains Sunday’s opposition and Limerick who are already gone.

A draw for Antrim will be enough to ensure they stay in Division Three, but should the Garden County triumph in West Belfast, then they will join Antrim on four points and have the heard-to-head advantage.

In between them sit Offaly on three points who host the already relegated Treaty and should they win along with Wicklow, Antrim are down. A draw in the other game with an Antrim defeat and it’s down to scoring difference for which Wicklow have the worst tally ahead of this week.

But Antrim won’t have to worry about any of that should they do the job and the fate is very much in their own hands.

“You hear people say about not looking at any other results but that’s a spoof,” said attacker, Paddy McBride.

“Everyone looks at the table and who is playing who. We know that Offaly would need to win and Wicklow to win for us to get relegated but we have to just worry about ourselves.

“Last year with two games to go we needed one win and it ended up Cavan who came to us needing to win for promotion and we beat them, so hopefully that will give the lads confidence as we’ve been here before.

“When you go into game like this, you hear people say they shouldn’t take about what would happen (in the worst case) but I think it’s best to address it.

“If we win, we are likely mid-table and just have to up it again next year. You have to go out with the mindset of wanting to win rather than fear of losing.

“We’ve had some good performances this year but poor results. Even the performances have been some good patches here and there, so we are due to put one together for the whole match and this is the time to do it.

“We’d be confident we can be a lot of teams’ best but we don’t have any sense of entitlement we should be at anybody but have to just go out and battle.”

A MASSIVE game at Corrigan Park this Sunday 🙌🏻



Our Footballers welcome Wicklow at 2pm and need a win or draw to secure their place in Division 3 for 2025.



Last week against Clare, they gave themselves far too much to do in the second half as they found themselves six down and a man light after the dismissal of Colm McLarnon.

Antrim did make a decent fist of getting back into it, but the comeback fell short and it was the flat opening half that was to blame.

That level of performance was frustrating for all in saffron and McBride accents it just wasn’t good enough.

“We weren’t good in the first half at all,” said the St John’s man.

“It was all slow play and it looked we didn’t have any energy and lacked pace. We just didn’t come out of the blocks at all in the first half and in then second we were really good.

“It’s annoying it almost took the red card for us to realise we had to fight a bit harder. Going in six points down we knew we had to fight to claw it back and then the work-rate goes up, so it was disappointing we left it so late. But you can’t dwell on it as there are bigger things this week.”

It was another disappointing outing and the run of four defeats has now left them staring into a nervous Sunday afternoon to come.

But feeling sorry for themselves simply isn’t an option as although the results haven’t gone their way and promotion hopes were extinguished, dropping back into Division Four would be a disaster.

“A couple of games there, Down and Sligo, we were going in thinking promotion was looking promising,” McBride reflected.

“Then when we got those two defeats, the games after we weren’t even thinking of relegation as you feel you should get a win, but we’re now into the last day and this is what we have to deal with.

“All of the years I’ve been playing, any time we’ve got promotion or stayed safe, we’re won early and have given ourselves a safety blanket where we could afford one slip up.

“Because we collected those points (in the first two games) and then when it came to the point we couldn’t go up, maybe the games after didn’t mean as much in terms of what was riding on them. You want to win every match but now this week is bigger than any other game this year.”



Ladies must win against Rossies

It’s also a big day for Antrim’s ladies on Sunday as they host Roscommon at Hannahstown, also at 2pm.

Emma Kelly’s side suffered a St Patrick’s Day to forget as Clare put 10 goes past them en route to a facile win.

That leaves them still in the drop zone in Division Three, but should they manage to get the better of the Rossies and bottom-of-the-table Sligo defeat Louth on home soil, Antrim will leapfrog the Wee County to ensure their survival.