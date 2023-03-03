Allianz Football League: Saffrons aiming to bounce back in Mullingar

Naomh Éanna’s Odhran Eastwood insists Antrim must forget about what has gone and focus in on Sunday’s test against Westmeath Marie Therese Hurson

Allianz Football League Division Three

Westmeath v Antrim (TEG Cusack Park, Sunday, 2pm)

THERE is no time for Antrim’s footballers to feel sorry for themselves off the back of last week’s gut-wrenching defeat to Fermanagh.

Losing two games in the space of three weeks in identical fashion when leading by four with little time left could leave an air of self-doubt, but that can’t be the case as they prepare to make the trip to Mullingar on Sunday to face a Westmeath team that also blew a big lead last weekend.

The Midlanders looked in a healthy position against Down when leading by seven midway through the second period, but like Antrim in Belfast, they lost their way and were left empty-handed.

Promotion is no longer on the table for the Saffrons who have scored one win in four, but instead, are now tasked with ensuring they remain in the third tier.

Had they managed to see out the games against Down and Fermanagh, Andy McEntee’s side would be right in the mix at the top, but now it’s all about finding another win to ease relegation worries as they hover just above the drop zone.

Last Sunday’s draw between Longford and Tipperary was perhaps the best outcome they could have hoped for after Saturday’s defeat as their fate is firmly in their own hands.

Game management was clearly the issue at Corrigan Park as three goals appeared to have put them on the brink of victory against their Ulster rivals and Naomh Éanna forward Odhran Eastwood, who hit the net in the opening half, insists they must dust themselves off and concentrate on what is to come.

“With the League and there being so many games, you can’t be looking back,” he insisted after the Fermanagh game.

“You will have your video analysis and will reflect on that, but you can’t be thinking about what happened against Offaly or against Down.

“Even next week you won’t be thinking about what happened against Fermanagh as you just have to go out and get the win - it’s as simple as that.”

Sunday’s hosts will be disappointed with their lot so far but while their defeat in Newry saw them drop to fourth, they remain just two points away from Down and Fermanagh who are joint-second.

Should the 2022 Tailteann Cup winners bounce back on their home patch, they will remain in contention for a top-two finish, but Antrim will be just as keen to respond in a positive manner as they have proven they have the ability to match teams in the division as in each of the three defeats, they had their chances to win.

“They are a good side and this is a tight, tough division,” Eastwood said of Sunday’s opposition.

“We’ve now lost two games by a point, Fermanagh won two by one, so they are the small margins.

“Westmeath is a good side and we will respect them, but we’ll be going down there with the intention of getting two points to get back on the horse.

“What I enjoy about the League is that you just go again as opposed to getting beaten in the Championship and then wrestling with it for six weeks.

“We just get back together and get back on the horse, work away and go to Westmeath to get two points.”

