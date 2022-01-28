Allianz Football League: Saffrons bid to Erne opening win on return to third tier

Marc Jordan (pictured), Declan Lynch and Conor Small are on the long-term injury list, while Saturday’s trip to Brewster Park looks likely to come too early for Eunan Walsh and Conor Stewart INPHO

Allianz Football League Division Three

Fermanagh v Antrim (Brewster Park, Saturday, 7pm)



WITH the pre-season shadowboxing now behind them, it’s time to get down to business for Antrim’s footballers as they open their return to Division Three with a trip to Brewster Park on Saturday evening.

The Enniskillen venue has not been the happiest of hunting grounds for Antrim since a 2014 Ulster Championship win, with Fermanagh winning the three subsequent meetings between the counties.

Much has changed since they last locked horns back in 2016 with Antrim enjoying just one season above the bottom tier since, so escaping the basement division and getting back into Division Three is a huge step in the right direction for Enda McGinley’s men who have designs to not just consolidate, but drive on.

Those ambitions will face their first test on Saturday night as they hope to get off to a good start and bank the points, but then Fermanagh will have the same aspirations.

“That’s the perfect script, but unfortunately everyone wants to say the exact same lines and there will be a brave scramble over it on Saturday night between us and Fermanagh,” said the Antrim manager.

“The early wins can take a lot of pressure off teams, but that just makes them all the harder fought for. An away game straight up is not ideal as you always prefer to be at home for that first game, but it is what it is.

“Judging by our boys, they’re up for the challenge going down to Fermanagh to try and get something out of the game.”

A look at the National League schedule reveals a very competitive run of games in what should be a closely contested division, but then again no side will feel they have anything to fear.

Antrim have four of their seven fixtures at home which is a bonus, so returning with a result on Saturday would leave them in a very strong position.

That is easier said than done, especially in an Ulster derby that is likely to be closely fought with both sets of players knowing plenty about each other.

“At this time of the year it’s not going to be open summer football and even in Ulster at the best of times it’s always that wee bit more attritional,” the three-time All-Ireland winner accepts.

“Given what’s on the line, the prize for both teams is that early League momentum with a precious two points in what will be a very competitive division.

“The Ulster rivalry is always there because we all know each other so well, so there is a lot riding on it and it should be a fairly lively contest.”

The Saffrons achieved their goal of promotion last year, but did so in a slimmed-down League campaign that lasted just four games.

With the 2021 Championship a straight knockout affair and no pre-season competitions, McGinley and his management team were at the helm for just five games, so this year almost feels like the first full season in charge.

Still, there are changes with the split season meaning the inter-county competitions will be wrapped up by mid-summer and with that in mind, there is no timer players to ease their way back in.

The challenge will be to hit the ground running and with all teams having endured a turbulent couple of years, this year is an opportunity to see regular action and make the improvements only that can bring.

“I was saying to the lads during the week that in a matter of 12 weeks we’ll be playing Cavan in the first round of the Ulster Championship with our National League campaign wrapped up,” McGinley noted.

“We are all still coming to terms with the condensed nature and the Covid disruptions over Christmas and even January meant things were limited and you weren’t getting a straight run at it either, but all teams are the same.

“The limited game-time last year was tough on players because there were limited opportunities, but Fermanagh have a new manager in Ciaran Donnelly who I would know relatively well. He worked with us (Errigal Ciaran) in my club-playing days and he has had less time than us, so we certainly won’t be using the limited game-time last year as an excuse.

“It is making us look forward to this year and full rota of games all the more because the only way for a squad and players to develop is regular games.”

This weekend has come too early for Conor Stewart and Eunan Walsh whose injuries have not cleared up in time for Saturday, while Marc Jordan, Declan Lynch and Conor Small are longer-term and will not be in contention. That just creates opportunities for other players.

“The changeover from the players who stepped away like Niall McKeever, Paddy Cunningham and whatnot means there is opportunities for players and several have put their hands up.

“The McKenna Cup games were good, but given it was only two games means it’s a pretty limited look at players in such a tight timeframe.

“I think most teams will be coming into the National League a wee bit further on down the line, but still very much works in progress and I don’t think we’ll be any different.”