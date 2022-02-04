Allianz Football League: Saffrons hope to build on winning start as Limerick visit

Antrim romped to a 2-21 to 1-12 over Limerick when the sides last met in a Division Four clash back in 2020 but Saturday’s game is likely to be much tighter John McIlwaine

Allianz Football League Division Three

Antrim v Limerick (Corrigan Park, Saturday, 2.30pm)



WITH two points already in the bag, Antrim’s footballers will hope to make it two wins from two in Division Three of the Allianz Football League when Limerick visit Corrigan Park on Saturday (2.30pm).

Taking points from your home games is imperative for any side that harbours aspirations of promotion and with four of them, Antrim will have high hopes they can maintain their upward trajectory.

When the teams last met back in 2020 at Portglenone, Antrim romped to 2-21 to 1-12 victory over the Munster county and can take some encouragement from that, but will know this weekend will offer a different challenge.

Victory at Brewster Park on Saturday got their campaign off to the best possible start as the Saffrons made the most of their opportunities and proved their mettle to withstand a second-half Fermanagh storm to finishing strong.

A glance at the nine-point winning margin suggests it was a dominant Antrim display, but there were some nervous moments, particularly in the first half, as Fermanagh cut through on goal only to waste their opportunities.

Odhran Eastwood in action during last weekend's win at Fermanagh

On the flip side, winning by such a margin despite there still being some issues to address suggests there is real cause for optimism, but selection Sean Kelly insists Antrim can’t bask in the Fermanagh win and must refocus for the visit of the Treaty.

“It’s going to be a long League season and we can’t take anything for granted,” the St Gall’s clubman insists.

“Yes, we are at home to Limerick who are a good, solid team, but there is no way we’re going: ‘right, we’ve done well here and the next match is a gimme’.

“We have to go back and it’s basics, (going) again, again, so we can’t afford to get ahead of ourselves. We just have to stay humble and keep working.”

Limerick also got off to a flying start as they fended off a Longford revival in the second half to find the answers and run out 4-9 to 1-11 winners at the Gaelic Grounds.

Brian Donovan, Cillian Fahy, Robbie Bourke and James Naughton all found the net for the Shannonsiders to underline their attacking prowess.

Antrim looked much more solid in defence in the second period at the weekend with Eoghan McCabe producing a huge display to get the better of Sean Quigley and his club-mate, Kelly, commended the 22-year-old’s display but insisted it was a group effort.

“It’s a great learning experience for someone like him,” he agreed.

“He loves a challenge and that’s a challenge against a top player. Eoghan came out rightly and will only get better from that, but he has plenty more challenges to come so it’s not as though he can rest on his laurels.

“I think it was a whole team performance. At stages there, defensively in the second half, he wasn’t left as isolated as the pressure on the ball was a bit better, so it made his job a bit easier. Yes, he did well, but it was a team effort to help him.”

All 20 players who saw action at Brewster Park made a huge contribution, so competition for places will be fierce and made even tougher with some players still to return from injury.

In the tougher environs of Division Three, strength in depth will be vital and that edge in preparation ought to be an asset in preparation for Limerick this weekend.

Confidence will be high within the squad and rightly so after the fine start in Enniskillen, so it’s about building on that victory and finding consistency in their performances.

Should Antrim do so this weekend, they can find the answers to bank another win, but will be wary of an expected Limerick backlash after the heavy defeat they inflicted upon them two years ago.

“Competition (for places) is there and the boys have to push themselves that bit more to get to a new level and that’s what we are looking for: that consistency to keep going and see if we can keep moving up the levels,” Kelly stressed.

“When we got out of Division Four last year, which was fantastic, we knew there was a big task ahead of us and it has to be one game at a time for us.

“We’ll get the bodies back in training and see who is still in one piece, then build again because we know every match here is going to take absolutely everything we’ve got to get over the line.”



Tickets

Supporters are reminded that Saturday’s game, like all Allianz League fixtures this year, is all-ticket and they must be bought in advance as there will be none available at the ground or cash accepted at the stiles.

Tickets can be purchased online via Ticketmaster or at SuperValu, Dairy Farm and O’Neills in the Kennedy Centre.

