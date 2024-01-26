Allianz Football League: Saffrons seek a positive start with Treaty trip

Allianz Football League Division Three

Limerick v Antrim (Rathkeale, Sunday, 12.30pm)



IT’S a start of a new season for Antrim’s footballers as they head to Rathkeale to face Limerick on Sunday for their Division Three opener.

As has been the case in recent seasons, gaining promotion is high on their list of priorities as playing at a better standard is crucial to their development, but that is easier said than done.

Last year’s League campaign could be summed up with one work: inconsistency. That was not just from game to game, but within games as leads were lost late on and encouraging performances were followed by bad.

However, a corner appeared to have been turned by the time they reached the Tailteann Cup, rattling off four wins before coming up just short in the semi-final against eventual winners, Meath.

That competition is all well and good, but being in the race for Sam Maguire is where they would rather be and the keys to that come from League progress, so that is the target for the Saffrons according to team captain, Peter Healy.

“You have a second chance with the Tailteann Cup now, but in terms of progressing football in Antrim, you are targeting the League,” the Naomh Éanna clubman insists.

“If you’re in Division Two, you have a strong chance of playing in the Sam Maguire which brings the big names.

“Looking at the League this year, nobody is really jumping out as favourites.

“You’d expect a lot will be answered in the first two weeks as in the McKenna Cup and the likes, you’re trying to take something from Limerick playing Kerry, but how much can you really take from those (pre-season competitions)?

“It’s a nice long trip down to Limerick for us so we will look to get off to a great start.”

It’s time to rise again for the Allianz Leagues!



Our Antrim Footballers travel to @LimerickCLG this Sunday in round 1️⃣ of the Football League 🏐



Best wishes to the players and management for the year ahead #AllianzLeagues #AontroimAbú pic.twitter.com/0UPCH3YuB7 — Antrim GAA (@AontroimGAA) January 22, 2024

That is easier said than done as they will be coming up against a Limerick side they will know all about.

Two years ago, the Treatymen claimed a two-point win at Corrigan Park with their size and strength too much for Antrim on the day.

The Shannonsiders would go onto gain promotion, but endured a tough season in Division Two with their sole point picked up in a draw with Meath, but the Antrim skipper acknowledges they will be keen to return to the second tier at the first attempt and is fully aware of the size of the task they face.

“Limerick were down digging in Division Four themselves but put a strong two or three years together,” he noted.

“We know they are strong and physical - something we’re trying to do as well - so it will be a physical game on Sunday.

“I think that (2022 game against Limerick at Corrigan Park) is one of the games Andy looked at when he came in as we are definitely a bigger side now.

“A lot of S&C work has gone in over the past couple of years so hopefully we go down there and they are saying about the size of the Antrim lads.”

Antrim will have home games against Offaly and Down to follow, whilst they also host Westmeath and Wicklow with away games in Sligo in Clare completing their schedule.

A good start this week and those home fixtures offer the chance of building some momentum early on and they hope to hit the ground running.

Looking upwards rather than over the shoulder is where they would rather find themselves by the midway point.

“We’re looking to get off to a good start as last year we went into the League going for the same thing, but you lose the first couple of games and start wondering where you’re going to pick up a win,” Healy accepts.

“It makes life a lot easier if you get the wins in the first couple of games but here are none easy and none you’d be targeting. We’re look at them all knowing they will all be tough.”

The top @AontroimGAA's appearances from 2010 to present. 171 players lined out for the Saffs in that time. @lamhdheargclg's @ConorMurrayLD leads the way, with @naomheoinclg's @PatrickMcBride5 also breaking the century mark. @KickhamsCreggan's @R_McCann11 hit 50 last day out 🟨◻️ pic.twitter.com/teX7zyKgbq — TheNumbersGael (@TheNumbersGael) January 23, 2024

Last year, points were dropped that left them in a precarious position at the wrong end of the table, but a win over Cavan would sae them from the drop.

Perhaps it took time for Andy McEntee’s ideas to bed in as he had just taken the reins, so this year they ought to be better placed to put it all together.

The players know what is expected and the playing style is now set, so it’s about executing, performing and remaining consistent.

“Thinking back to last year, it probably took us until towards the end of the League to put it all together,” heals accepts.

“The Cavan game was probably the only game where we put it all together for the 70 minutes after showing glimpses in the other games.

“This time last year, we only had a month’s training done because of weather and getting started with Andy, so this year we should be a lot better prepared.

“The Offaly game last year (to open the League) we had played a couple of McKenna Cup games and friendlies before, so you were nearly going into it blind.

“This year, Andy has a lot better of an idea as to what the team is going to look likes hopefully the means we’re much more fluid going forward.”