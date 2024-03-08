Allianz Hurling League: Antrim and Westmeath bid to get off the mark

Antrim claimed the all-important Championship win in Mullingar last year and both sides again meet looking to pick up their first League points of the year INPHO

Allianz Hurling League Division One, Group B

Westmeath v Antrim (Mullingar, Saturday, 3.30pm)



AS far as the bigger picture in Division One goes, both Westmeath and Antrim will head into Saturday’s meeting in Mullingar knowing defeat will end any lingering hopes of reaching next year’s new-look Division 1A.

Both sides have yet to pick up a point over their three games in Group B, but Westmeath have fared a little better as after a heavy defeat in their opener to Galway, they have been competitive against both Limerick and Tipperary.

In their last meeting against Tippled, a David Williams-inspired display saw them get to within four only for the concession of an own goal; in stoppage time easing the hosts’ nerves, so they are not to be taken lightly.

Antrim will still harbour regrets from their one-point loss to Dublin, but found themselves on the end of defeats to 27 and 25 against Limerick and Galway.

Of course, a huge injury list has not helped their cause in the League and they keep mounting with Eoghan Campbell hobbling out against Galway a fortnight ago but is fit to start, while those working their way back will likely be targeting the Championship rather than this weekend or next.

Another headache for manager Darren Gleeson is that Antrim’s U20s are also in action on Saturday in their Ulster final against Derry which will leave them down to the bare bones as they make the trip to the Midlands with a threadbare squad that contains just six subs.

“It’s hard to see it,” said Gleeson after the Galway game about the chances of any players returning for this week.

“The boys that are out and missing, it’s going to be Championship before most of them are back.

“There were 20 seniors there today and the rest are U20s and they have their own Championship match when we play Westmeath, so it’s a numbers game at the minute.”

📣🥎 𝗙𝗢𝗚𝗥𝗔 : 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🥎📣



Darren Gleeson has named his Antrim Senior Hurling team to take on Westmeath in Mullingar tomorrow at 3:30pm! #AllianzLeagues #AontroimAbú



🎟 https://t.co/y3opTxos6L pic.twitter.com/e76UOluv3f — Antrim GAA (@AontroimGAA) March 8, 2024

Antrim fans will have fond memories of their last trip to Cusack Park as it was the venue for a huge win last May when they turned on the style to retain their Leinster Championship status and relegate the hosts in the process.

Perhaps that will be added motivation for Joe Fortune’s side, but having come up just short in their recent games, they will feel they are close to getting the win their performances have deserved.

With Dublin still to come, Westmeath could turn that into a shootout for fourth place and a shot at 1A next year with. twin this week, but then Antrim will be thinking the same and although it would require results to fall their way to get to that point, to give themselves a chance they must win this weekend.

Even should they find themselves looking at 1B for next year, a morale-boosting win as the preparations for Championship step up a gear would be most welcome, but that will only come should they find the level of performance they produced against Dublin rather than their disappointing effort against the Tribesmen.

“You need to go to every game and try to get a performance,” Gleeson stressed.

“You can’t just arrive at a certain point of the year and expects performance just because you’re there. You’ve to build the whole way through it.

“What doe we do for the next four or five weeks? We knuckle down, train hard and try to get bodies back on the field.”

U20 and U17 hurlers and footballers in provincial action

In all, it’s a hectic weekend on the inter-county front with the U20 hurlers facing Derry in that Ulster final at Corrigan Park on Saturday (2pm), while on Sunday at Dunsilly (1.30pm) it’s the turn of the U17s from both counties to contest for the provincial honours.

On the football front, Antrim’s minors travel to Stewartstown on Saturday for their latest Ulster Minor League game (1.30pm), while at the same time at Dunsilly, both counties will also lock horns in their opening game in Section A of the Ulster U20 Football Championship.