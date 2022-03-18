Allianz Hurling League: Antrim hurlers face trip to Tipp with eye on next week

IT is little more than a fixture to fulfil for Antrim’s hurlers in Thurles on Sunday (1.45pm) as they face Tipperary already knowing they have a relegation playoff the following week.

Darren Gleeson takes his adopted county to his native with the objective for the players to get a good 70 minutes ahead of a must-win fixture against either Offaly or Limerick - depending on who finishes bottom of Group A in Division One.

All within the squad must be wondering how they are in this position after being denied goals at the death against Kilkenny and Waterford that would have seen them grab results, plus a loss to Dublin when a couple of errors proved the difference.

However, they left their worst performance for the worst possible time as a hugely disappointing one-point reverse at Laois a fortnight back, when even a draw may have been fine in terms of staying off bottom spot, has left them heading to Semple Stadium looking to just put the previous error-strewn show behind them.

“A League doesn’t lie,” said Gleeson after the defeat in Portlaoise.

“Without going over the past three games, but we should have had something out of them which would give us a live chance going down the road in two weeks’ time, but we don’t so we just move on and prepare for that relegation final.

“It will more than likely be Offaly, so we get ourselves motivated for that and go at it again.”

Gleeson hinted at changes to the team after that loss in order to give squad members some game-time and the opportunity to stake a claim.

It is not the scenario Antrim fans making the trip to the Premier County would have been hoping for, but it is the situation the team finds itself in and with Tipperary retaining a very slim chance of a semi-final that would hinge on a very unlikely series of results, this outcome of this game will most likely be little more than cosmetic in terms of the Group B table.