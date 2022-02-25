Allianz Hurling League: Daunting Decies challenge for ambitious Antrim

Basic errors proved costly for Antrim against Dublin so eradicating mistakes will be crucial this Sunday against a Waterford team ranked the second best in the country INPHO

Allianz Hurling League Division One, Group B

Antrim v Waterford (Corrigan Park, Sunday, 1pm)



WHEN the League fixtures were published late last year, away trips to Kilkenny and Tipperary jumped off the page as major tests on the road against two of hurling’s blue bloods.

Both have a rich history with 64 All-Irelands between them, but in the here and now, hurlings power rankings tell a different tale and Sunday’s visitors to Corrigan Park, Waterford, occupy the number two spot in most people’s opinion.

The Decies have reached All-Ireland finals in 2017 and 2020, losing out in the latter to Limerick who also got the better of them in last year’s semi-final.

Many commentators feel Waterford are best placed to end the Treaty dominance and with Ballygunner’s recent All-Ireland Club success, there is confidence along the banks of the Suir the ultimate step could be just around the corner.

“They would be number two, in my opinion, the closest to catching Limerick. How close I don’t know, but top of that list anyway,” said Clinton Hennessy, Waterford goalkeeper in the 2009 All-Ireland final who is now a Loughgiel resident and a selector on the Antrim management team.

“They have been flying in the League so far and look impressive with more (players) to come back into it so it’s scary a bit that way.”

SUPER-SAFFRON SATURDAY AND SUNDAY



Get you tickets for our Footballers game away 🆚 Laois on Saturday: https://t.co/FzVdiw0tCD



Sunday’s game may be a little too soon for the Ballygunner contingent that includes Shaun O’Brien, Ian Kenny, Peter Hogan and Dessie Hutchinson, but Waterford remain a formidable force without that quartet as Laois found to their cost last time out.

An eye-watering 7-31 to 0-19 win for Waterford with Stephen Bennett shooting 3-8, Patrick Curran helping himself to 1-7 from play, plus Carthach Daly, Austin Gleeson and Ciaran Kirwan all finding the net highlights the size of task Antrim face on Sunday.

“From our point of view, it was a warning what they did to Laois so we’ll have to be ready for that,” Hennessy acknowledges.

“I was following updates of that game and was thinking Laois were giving them enough at 1-7 to 0-7, but all of a sudden there were four goals in six or seven minutes and that was it.

“They have the players in the forwards to do that and if you let them, they are goal-hungry and hard to stop.”

Antrim have performed relatively well in their opening League games away to Kilkenny and home to Dublin, but despite their efforts, remain without a point on the board.

In both games, they had the chances to get a result but were left disappointed and ruing moments where they gifted soft scores or failed to take theirs.

That was especially true against Dublin when some basic mistakes would prove costly and the week off has been used to try and find a cure for the remaining gremlins in the system.

Basic errors will be ruthlessly punished on Sunday by a Waterford team that looks in mean form, so as close to as perfect a performance will be needed.

“The performances have been pretty good, but I think we needed the week because we’re just disappointed, especially the Dublin one because it came down to our own errors,” Hennessy reflected.

“Not taking credit from Dublin but a lot came down to individual errors that we have been working on since last week because there is no room for those. At this level in Division One, you don’t get a second bite.

“The boys have been working hard and improving all the time, so hopefully we can limit the mistakes and that will lead to points.”

Stephen Bennett hit 3-8 in Waterford's demolition of Laois and is one of a number of flying forwards Antrim must keep close tabs on

Conor McCann and Ciaran Clarke will continue to be monitored this week as they battle back from injury and Antrim would certainly benefit from the pair being made available, but it will be imperative to keep things tight at the opposite end of the field to prevent Waterford from cutting loose as they are capable of.

That will mean a flawless game is needed with accurate use of the ball and eradication of handling errors which is a basic requirement at this level.

Division One hurling is where Antrim needs to be if they are to keep making strides and accustomed to what is required at the top.

Consistent tests against the best will help narrow the gap to the top but to stay there requires results and this weekend, while entering what is possibly their toughest assignment in 1B, it affords the chance to get off the mark with home advantage.

“That’s the only way to get better and it needs to happen over a few years not to be up and down (the divisions),” Hennessy agreed about the necessity to remain in the top flight.

“They need to be consistently in Division One because we are making progress, but we should have had points on the board from both games.

“It’s disappointing because we had chances in both, but the games are coming thick and fast now and we have three games to get points.”

Waterford will be heavily fancied to bank the points this weekend and while Antrim fans may be happy with an encouraging performance and remaining in the hunt, the players have loftier ambitions. It will be a huge test, but then what isn’t in Division One?