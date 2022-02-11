Allianz Hurling League: Gleeson calls on Antrim fans to come out in force for Dublin clash

Joe Maskey rides the challenge of Rian McBride during the meeting between the teams last month INPHO

Allianz Hurling League Division One, Group B

Antrim v Dublin (Corrigan Park, Saturday, 2pm)



ANTRIM hurling manager Darren Gleeson has issued a rallying call for Antrim supporters to pack out Corrigan Park on Saturday as Dublin come to town for the second Division 1B fixture in this year’s Allianz Hurling League.

Last year, attendances at games were capped due to Covid restrictions, but that is not the case this time and therefore, all who wish to attend can do so and Gleeson wants a huge, vocal crowd there to spur his players on.

Since the Joe McDonagh Cup and Division 2A success in 2020, interest in the county team has noticeably increased, while last year, the League campaign produced some thrilling moments at Corrigan Park with victories over Clare and Laois, plus a draw against Wexford that ensured Antrim would be again mixing it with the big boys this term.

Many fans found themselves unable to attend those games as Antrim used home advantage to bank five points out of a possible six and they will need to score results again if they want to remain in the top-flight, so Gleeson has urged the Antrim public to get behind his players and show the appreciation for the huge strides made in recent years.

“It is a big game next weekend in Corrigan Park and the Antrim people need to come into Corrigan Park on Saturday and support this team,” he urged.

“We are getting a lot of support from distance, but we need it at the field this weekend.

“I think they (Antrim Gaels) need to get behind this team as these lads are giving everything they have five and six nights per week, so people need to get into Corrigan next Saturday and give them the support they deserve.”

Dublin are familiar foes and have dominated recent meetings between the sides, winning fairly convincingly in last year’s League encounter in the capital before romping home in the Leinster Championship.

Last month’s Walsh Cup meeting also went the way of Mattie Kenny’s charges who have hit 2022 running with success in the pre-season competition, putting up huge scores against Galway and then Wexford in the final.

They opened their League campaign with a draw on home turf against Waterford and given the trajectory they have been on, may have been a little disappointed not to have taken the win given both Déise goals came from penalties.

Antrim will need no introduction to this week’s opposition with Donal Burke maintaining his excellent form, while Conor Burke, Ronan Hayes, Danny Sutcliffe and Rian McBride continue to impress.

“It’s a challenge,” Gleeson agreed.

“Dublin is the form team in the country at the minute and that’s fine. We will just take it on the merits of the match as every game will take a life of its own.”

Last Sunday’s opener in Kilkenny may have ended in defeat, but once again, the Saffrons proved they can mix it with the aristocrats of the game, but turning performances into league points is the name of the game if Antrim want to continue plying their trade in Division One.

Still, moral victories are not what Antrim want or need, but taking the opportunity to snatch wins when the chances arrive.

Had it not been for a late stop by Kilkenny goalkeeper Darren Brennan, that may well have been the case and while the margin of defeat was less than last year’s trip to Nowlan Park, it was still nonetheless a defeat.

“Kilkenny got the points - that’s all that matters,” the Portroe man countered.

“You can dress it up all the ways you want, but Kilkenny got the points and we’re going up the road with nothing.

“People will look at it as seven (point loss last year) down to three, but it doesn’t matter - two points is all that matters.”

Keelan Molloy was a late addition to the starting team last week as he recovered from injury on time and his influence will be key on Saturday

The injury list has not made for pretty reading for Antrim and ahead of last Sunday, Michael Bradley and Keelan Molloy picked up knocks although Molloy did recover sufficiently to play.

Domhnall Nugent also made his return to the field in the closing stages which ought to give Gleeson more options this weekend, while he was also impressed with how some of the new and returning faces fared against the Cats.

It was a disappointing end for Niall O’Connor on his League debut as the Naomh Éanna man picked up a second yellow card for what looked like the softest of soft awards, but Gleeson praised the defender’s efforts and others who made a contribution to what was a semi-positive start to the campaign.

“A few lads are starting to come back,” he confirmed.

“It was disappointing that we lost Michael Bradley there leading into the game; Keelan was 50-50 and he put in a decent shift.

“A couple of newer boys into the squad there are doing well. One of the new players, Niall O’Connor, was unfortunate to get the two yellow cards as he put in a fine effort for his first game.

“Scott Walsh did the finest when he came on; Daniel (McKernan) knocked a point and was busy, linking up the play. So, you would take a few positives out of it.”