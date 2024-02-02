Allianz Hurling League: Saffrons face Treaty test to begin League

Allianz Hurling League Division One, Group B

Limerick v Antrim (Thurles, Sunday, 2pm)



HAD you tried to find a tougher start to the Allianz Hurling League for Antrim, you would come up short as Darren Gleeson’s Saffrons head to Thurles this Sunday to take on the defending League, Munster and All-Ireland champions, Limerick.

The game has been switched to Semple Stadium due to the Gaelic Grounds being closed for pitch maintenance, but the neutral venue doesn’t make life any easier.

Of course, this year’s League campaign will be a lot different with Antrim guaranteed to be in at least Division 1B in 2025 with the restructure seeing promotion and relegation between the new seven-team divisions instead of the two equal groups of six.

For Antrim to get to 1A next year, they will need to finish in the top three in Group B this year or should they finish fourth, they will face a playoff against the corresponding team in Group A.

At worst, Antrim will find themselves in against those teams at the bottom end of the top division with a couple of those at the higher end of this year’s 2A added.

Therefore, they will need to turn over some of the leading lights in this year’s Group B to push themselves into the top bracket and that is much easier said than done.

The noises coming from the Antrim camp at the turn of the year were suggesting the focus will be on the Leinster Championship that begins in late April, with the League perhaps used as an opportunity to look at different players and tweak the tactical approach.

“The League will look after itself,” said manager, Darren Gleeson following their Walsh Cup defeat to Dublin last month.

“We have to be ready for April. The League structure this year has completely changed, so everybody in the League will have a free cut at it. You can be experimental and see if you can find Championship hurlers as Championship is where you will be judged.”

Darren Gleeson and our Senior Hurlers get their Allianz League season underway this Sunday versus @LimerickCLG



Please note the game will be played in Semple Stadium



🎟 https://t.co/eNkCa0Drzh pic.twitter.com/koOIwYaR6F — Antrim GAA (@AontroimGAA) February 2, 2024

Undoubtedly, Antrim won’t just be heading into the League programme happy to just fulfil fixtures as there is the opportunity to pit themselves against some of the better sides in Ireland.

As-well-as Limerick, they will host Dublin, Galway and Tipperary with a trip to face Westmeath in Mullingar also slated.

Those games are ideal preparation for Championship of that is indeed where the focus will be at and this weekend, they are thrown in at the deep end against the all-conquering Shannonsiders who will undoubtedly be keen to get their year off to a good start considering what is at stake.

John Kiely’s side are bidding to become the first team to win the Liam MacCarthy Cup five times in-a-row and there is no doubt that will be their main focus in 2024.

Last year, they put a lot more into the League following two years where they didn’t approach it with the same drive and this would result in a clean sweep of titles.

They may not admit it this year, but five-in-a-row is the main focus and perhaps the Munster Championship they have won each of the past five years.

Just what side Kiely will field this week is unclear at the time of publishing, but a look at their line-up during last weekend’s defeat to Tipperary in the Dillon Quirke Foundation game suggests they will be a lot more experimental early in the year.

As for Antrim, the loss of a number of players over the winter break has been well documented, but that is simply just an opportunity for others to step into the breach.

Rian McMullan had a very productive pre-season and he looks like he could be one of the players to push on this year alongside his Loughgiel team-mate, Paul Boyle, who is another to emerge over the past year.

To make a dent in Limerick this week, Antrim will need to find a way to keep the board ticking, compete with a huge, physical team and remain tight at the back.

That is a big ask but a performance is the minimum requirement even though the chances of returning home with two points is a tall order.

